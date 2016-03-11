(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Greece's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'. The
issue ratings on
Greece's long-term senior unsecured foreign and local currency
bonds have also
been affirmed at 'CCC'. The Short-term foreign currency IDR and
the issue rating
on Greece's Commercial Paper have both been affirmed at 'C', and
the Country
Ceiling at 'B-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Substantial progress has been made towards agreeing the first
review of the
financial assistance programme with the European Stability
Mechanism (ESM) but
implementation risks remain. The conditions of the EUR86bn
package are demanding
and front-loaded and further measures are required this year to
meet the primary
fiscal surplus targets of 0.5% of GDP in 2016, 1.75% in 2017 and
3.5% from 2018.
Greece's primary fiscal deficit in 2015 is estimated at just
within the
programme target of 0.25% of GDP, partly due to a more resilient
economic
performance than was assumed last year. The Greek authorities
have already
legislated for the majority of the specific milestones agreed,
most notably to
increase VAT and reduce social security costs. However, the
package included
further unidentified measures totalling 1% of GDP, on top of
which there remains
a fiscal gap that has yet to be determined but could be more
than 3% of GDP
cumulatively to 2018. The main potential stumbling block is the
politically
sensitive pension proposals, where creditors are pushing for
upfront cuts as a
way of reducing implementation risks.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras aims to secure a swift agreement
to unlock the
promise of debt relief on official loans and to help shore up
economic
confidence. Despite a slender coalition majority that includes
significant
ideological opposition to key reforms, we expect him to be able
to continue to
rely on votes from centrist parties. Fitch estimates that the
government has
sufficient buffers (cash, repos and possible arrears build up)
to last into May
without further ESM disbursement. However, further timetable
slippages and any
return to the brinkmanship of last year could lead to increased
liquidity
strains in the summer and the resurfacing of "Grexit" fears.
The next set of measures agreed with creditors is expected to
place greater
emphasis on facilitating the workout of non-performing loans and
strengthening
legal processes and institutions which, if successful, would
boost Greece's
growth potential. Whether the IMF formally participates in the
programme later
this year remains unclear, and will depend on its assessment of
implementation
risk, government ownership of reform and the size of debt
relief. We do not
expect principal haircuts on the official debt stock, and debt
relief may be
delivered in stages contingent on programme performance as a way
of retaining
incentives.
Overall public debt to GDP remained broadly flat in 2015 at
close to 180% of GDP
as large positive stock-flow adjustments, including repayment of
a EUR10.9bn
EFSF bond, offset the fiscal deficit and bank recapitalisation
costs. Fitch
forecasts primary fiscal surpluses in 2016 and 2017 slightly
above the programme
targets, with overall general government debt coming down from a
peak of 183% of
GDP this year to 181% in 2017. A sharp fall in imports in 2015
moved the current
account from a deficit of 2.1% of GDP in 2014 to close to
balance, while net
external debt remains elevated at above 120% of GDP.
The recession has been relatively shallow, with GDP growth
estimated at -0.3% in
2015. In particular, private consumption held up well, growing
by some 0.3% last
year, partly due to precautionary spending and the limited scope
for further
large falls in discretionary expenditures. Capital controls had
a less negative
effect than anticipated as companies had already stocked up on
inventories and
households on cash. One unintended consequence of capital
restrictions was
encouraging a transitionof activities from the informal to the
formal economy,
which supported GDP, a trend that is expected to continue this
year. Fitch
forecasts a decline in GDP of 0.9% in 2016 due to negative carry
over effects
and fiscal contraction, with a moderate recovery taking hold
from 2H16.
Last year's bank recapitalisation represented an important step
towards
stabilising the financial sector. A higher than expected share
of the EUR14.4bn
shortfall identified by the ECB Comprehensive Assessment was met
through private
capital, such that the required ESM disbursement totalled
EUR5.4bn, less than a
quarter of available funds. The key challenge remains tackling
non-performing
exposures, which are extremely high, at 48% of gross loans.
Changes to the
insolvency law and a new target-setting framework for banks
should help, but
Fitch expects only a moderate improvement in loan quality from
2017. Greek banks
also continue to face very large funding imbalances and
incentives to
deleverage. Private sector deposits have barely increased since
falling 25% in
1H15 and banks are targeting a reduction in reliance on
relatively expensive
Emergency Liquidity Assistance, constraining new lending.
The migrant crisis has the potential to incur sizeable fiscal,
social and
political costs for Greece. Continuation of the de facto
restrictions of
movement imposed by neighbouring countries could lead to a
further rapid
increase in the numbers of migrants within Greece's borders. The
recent proposal
on returning migrants to Turkey somewhat alleviates this risk,
but is yet to be
agreed and tested. Resulting political strains on relations with
EU partners
could potentially also spill over to Greece's ESM programme,
increasing delivery
risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could, individually or collectively,
result in an
upgrade include:
- A track record of successful implementation of the ESM
programme, brought
about by an improved working relationship between Greece and its
official
creditors and a relatively stable political environment.
- An economic recovery, further primary surpluses, and official
sector debt
relief would provide upward momentum for the ratings over the
medium term.
Developments that could, individually or collectively, result in
a downgrade
include:
-A repeat of the prolonged breakdown in relations between Greece
and its
creditors seen last year, for example in the context of a
failure to meet
programme targets and worsening liquidity conditions.
-Non-payment, redenomination and/or distressed debt exchange of
government debt
securities issued in the market or a government-declared
moratorium on all debt
service.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-Any debt relief given to Greece under the ESM programme will
apply to
official-sector debt only, and would not therefore constitute an
event of
default under the agency's criteria.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Douglas Winslow
Director
+44 20 3530 1721
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Maria Malas-Mroueh
Director
+44 20 3530 1081
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000830
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.