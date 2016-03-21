(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 21 (Fitch) Cyber risk insurance is the fastest
growing segment in
property/casualty insurance with an estimated $3 billion in
premiums in 2015 and
anticipated to triple in four years. Approximately 50 insurance
carriers now
offer some form of standalone cyber insurance coverage. Cyber
attacks pose
dangerous risks and uncertainty across industries and insurers'
aggressive
expansion into standalone cyber insurance could be credit
negative according to
a report from Fitch Ratings.
"Cyber risks are a broad peril affecting organizations of all
sizes and in all
market sectors. Insurance losses can materialize from several
existing products
including standard commercial liability, property, business
interruption and
professional liability and potentially several unforeseen
product lines," said
James Auden, Managing Director at Fitch.
Traditional insurance risks and loss expectations such as
catastrophe and
natural disasters are fairly well modeled and understood, but
modeling and
available data for cyber risk is in its infancy. An attack on a
power grid or
other major infrastructure could have a wider geographic scope
than a natural
disaster or conventional bomb attack, and a lack of past
precedents creates
numerous questions regarding claims and coverage. The relative
newness of cyber
risk creates challenges for insurers in establishing policy
terms and pricing
risk.
"Determining loss exposures from a cyber catastrophe is
difficult as it requires
an assessment of events that are feared, but not yet experienced
in reality,"
said Auden.
Fitch believes that insurers' ability to monitor and evaluate
cyber risks will
continue to evolve in the short term, opening up new
opportunities to meet
growing customer demand. Market limits have been increasing.
According to Marsh,
McLennan Companies, Inc., large companies, defined as those with
revenue
exceeding $1 billion, purchased 22% higher cyber insurance
limits on average in
2014. The highest limits are being purchased by financial
institutions with the
lowest limits being purchased by education.
The insurance industry relies heavily on information systems,
including mobile
devices, to manage and administer their daily operations.
Insurers face similar
internal operational risks from cyber exposures as their
corporate customers
face. The onset of cyber threats creates challenges for insurers
to securely
protect data records, including private customer information,
and quickly adapt
and recover from any business disruption.
"At this stage, Fitch would view aggressive growth in standalone
cyber coverage,
or movement to high portfolio concentration in cyber, as ratings
negatives.
Underwriting, pricing and reserving uncertainties currently
outweigh the
potential earnings growth benefits," said Auden. Controlled
growth as part of a
diversified portfolio, coupled with continually enhanced
underwriting standards,
would generally be neutral to ratings.
See the full report "Global Cyber Insurance Update: Expanding
Threats Amplify
Underwriting Opportunity, Loss Potential" by clicking on the
link above.
