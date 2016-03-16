(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 15 (Fitch) The outlook for Indonesia's
banking sector
remains negative - with profitability declining, credit costs
rising and NPL
ratios likely to rise in 2016, says Fitch Ratings. That said,
earnings buffers
at the major banks remain robust, and should be sufficient to
cover higher
credit costs while also maintaining high profitability relative
to other banks
in the region. Indonesia's large banks are also well
capitalised, with high core
capital ratios sufficient to meet Basel III requirements.
Fitch believes that operating conditions will remain challenging
despite real
GDP growth likely to improve slightly to 5.1%, from 4.8% in
2015. Persistent
weak commodity prices will continue to drag on the economy. This
will result in
deteriorating asset quality in the key commodities and other
sectors, and rising
credit costs, although a large part of the impact may already be
reflected in
banks' results in 2015.
Credit costs should rise throughout most of the ASEAN region in
2016, including
Indonesia. As a result, the ROA for Indonesian banks should
moderate at around
2%. NPLs should also tick higher after rising to 2.5% of total
banking industry
loans by end-2015 from 2.2% at end-2014. Notably, while reserve
coverage for
NPLs is generally healthy, it is insufficient if 'special
mention' loans (SMLs)
are included. The average ratio of reserves to NPLs and SMLs
combined for 10
Fitch-rated banks was 52% at end-2015 versus 148% when SMLs are
excluded.
The major banks' high profitability will continue to provide a
significant
source of protection, however. ROAs are declining but should
remain well above
the regional average, and there is a wide margin between
pre-provision operating
profit (PPOP) and estimated reported credit costs. Even under
stressed
conditions, credit-cost tolerance should be satisfactory for the
big banks,
which supports their credit ratings at current levels.
Second-tier lenders are in a more vulnerable position, lacking
the robust
buffers of their larger counterparts. Fitch views capitalisation
at the smaller
banks as satisfactory, but their lower profitability, weaker
deposit franchises
and higher exposure to the commodity sector makes them more
vulnerable,
especially in the event of a significant external macroeconomic
shock and market
volatility.
The major Indonesian banks have generally become more selective
in extending
foreign-currency loans, seeking to match these loans with
funding from
foreign-currency deposits. The foreign-currency loans/deposits
ratio in the
banking sector was 84.9% at end-2015, and the foreign-currency
net open position
exposure of the banking sector was around 2% of capital, well
below Bank
Indonesia's limit of 20%. This helps protect against impairments
stemming from a
sharp depreciation of the rupiah, which tends to be among the
more volatile
currencies in the region.
The outlook for Indonesia's banking sector and other key themes
concerning the
country's economy, corporate sectors and credit markets will be
discussed at
Fitch Ratings' Indonesia Credit Briefing on 16 March in Jakarta.
Contacts:
Gary Hanniffy
Director
Financial Institutions
+62 21 2988 6808
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, 12940
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
Financial Institutions
+62 21 2988 6807
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.