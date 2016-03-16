(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 15 (Fitch) The outlook for Indonesia's banking sector remains negative - with profitability declining, credit costs rising and NPL ratios likely to rise in 2016, says Fitch Ratings. That said, earnings buffers at the major banks remain robust, and should be sufficient to cover higher credit costs while also maintaining high profitability relative to other banks in the region. Indonesia's large banks are also well capitalised, with high core capital ratios sufficient to meet Basel III requirements. Fitch believes that operating conditions will remain challenging despite real GDP growth likely to improve slightly to 5.1%, from 4.8% in 2015. Persistent weak commodity prices will continue to drag on the economy. This will result in deteriorating asset quality in the key commodities and other sectors, and rising credit costs, although a large part of the impact may already be reflected in banks' results in 2015. Credit costs should rise throughout most of the ASEAN region in 2016, including Indonesia. As a result, the ROA for Indonesian banks should moderate at around 2%. NPLs should also tick higher after rising to 2.5% of total banking industry loans by end-2015 from 2.2% at end-2014. Notably, while reserve coverage for NPLs is generally healthy, it is insufficient if 'special mention' loans (SMLs) are included. The average ratio of reserves to NPLs and SMLs combined for 10 Fitch-rated banks was 52% at end-2015 versus 148% when SMLs are excluded. The major banks' high profitability will continue to provide a significant source of protection, however. ROAs are declining but should remain well above the regional average, and there is a wide margin between pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) and estimated reported credit costs. Even under stressed conditions, credit-cost tolerance should be satisfactory for the big banks, which supports their credit ratings at current levels. Second-tier lenders are in a more vulnerable position, lacking the robust buffers of their larger counterparts. Fitch views capitalisation at the smaller banks as satisfactory, but their lower profitability, weaker deposit franchises and higher exposure to the commodity sector makes them more vulnerable, especially in the event of a significant external macroeconomic shock and market volatility. The major Indonesian banks have generally become more selective in extending foreign-currency loans, seeking to match these loans with funding from foreign-currency deposits. The foreign-currency loans/deposits ratio in the banking sector was 84.9% at end-2015, and the foreign-currency net open position exposure of the banking sector was around 2% of capital, well below Bank Indonesia's limit of 20%. This helps protect against impairments stemming from a sharp depreciation of the rupiah, which tends to be among the more volatile currencies in the region. The outlook for Indonesia's banking sector and other key themes concerning the country's economy, corporate sectors and credit markets will be discussed at Fitch Ratings' Indonesia Credit Briefing on 16 March in Jakarta. Contacts: Gary Hanniffy Director Financial Institutions +62 21 2988 6808 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, 12940 Iwan Wisaksana Director Financial Institutions +62 21 2988 6807 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.