(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned
ratings to PT
Federal International Finance's (FIF; AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed
senior unsecured
bonds, as follows:
- bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National
Long-Term Rating of
'AAA(idn)'
- bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National
Short-Term Rating of
'F1+(idn)'.
This is the second tranche to be issued under FIF's debt
programme. The issue
size will be up to IDR3.5trn, and the proceeds used to support
business growth.
'AAA' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest rating
assigned by Fitch on
its national rating scale for that country. This rating is
assigned to issuers
or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk
relative to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity
for timely
payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or
obligations in the
same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned the
lowest default risk relative to others in the same country.
Where the liquidity
profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bonds are rated at the same level as FIF's National
Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings, in accordance with Fitch's criteria.
The ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that FIF will receive
support from
parent PT Astra International Tbk (AI), in time of need. This is
based on FIF's
significant contribution to AI's core motorcycle business and
the parent's
almost 100% ownership of FIF. As an integral part of AI's
motorcycle business
chain, FIF has an important role in providing direct financing
services for the
purchase of Honda motorcycles produced by Astra Honda Motor
(AHM), a 50:50 joint
venture between AI and Honda Motor Co., Ltd (A/Stable).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes in FIF's National Ratings would affect the issue
ratings.
There is no rating upside for FIF's National Ratings as it is
already at the top
of the scale.
A significant drop in contribution from FIF to AI would result
in negative
rating action. A significant decline in AI's ownership and any
deterioration in
its performance or support would also exert downward pressure on
the ratings of
FIF, although Fitch considers this prospect to be remote in the
foreseeable
future, given the importance of FIF to AI's and Astra Honda
Motor's core
motorcycle business.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6809
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 10 December 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28
Apr 2015)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.