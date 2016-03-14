(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, March 14 (Fitch) Public Company Limited's (CP ALL;
A+(tha)/Negative)
new senior unsecured bonds at 'A(tha)'. The confirmation follows
an increase of
up to THB7bn, from THB5bn.
The bonds will be issued in four tranches due in 2021, 2023,
2026 and 2028. The
proceeds will be used to refinance some of CP ALL's existing
unsecured debt.
Fitch assigned the rating to the senior unsecured bonds on 6
March 2016. More
information on the initial rating action may be found in the
media release
"Fitch Rates CP ALL's Unsecured Bonds 'A(tha)'" at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Somruedee Chaiworarat
Director
+66 2108 0160
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Level 17, Park Ventures, 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini, Patumwan,
Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Nichaya Seamanontaprinya
Associate Director
+66 2108 0161
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 2 October 2015
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
