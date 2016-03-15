(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed China-based
department
store operator Golden Eagle Retail Group Limited's (Golden
Eagle) Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB+'
on Rating Watch
Negative (RWN). Fitch has also placed on RWN the 'BB+' rating of
the USD400m
4.625% senior notes due 2023.
The action reflects deterioration of Golden Eagle's operating
environment and
Fitch's view that credit metrics may no longer justify the
current rating level.
4Q15 operating data from other Chinese retailers suggest weak
consumer spending
and Fitch believes Golden Eagle is unlikely to be immune. Fitch
will review
Golden Eagle's rating after the 2015 annual results are
announced on 30 March
2016, at which point a negative rating action is highly likely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Challenging Retail Market: The operating environment for Golden
Eagle has been
difficult in the past two to three years due to changing
consumer behaviour and
a lack of differentiation among department stores. Golden
Eagle's same-store
sales started declining in 2014 and fell by 1.6% in 1H15. The
company has taken
steps to stem the slide, such as adding more lifestyle elements
to its stores,
and has performed better than some peers. That said, the success
of these
efforts depends on consumer sentiment, which continues to
weaken.
2H15 Likely Weaker: Recent data from China's retailers suggest
conditions are
continuing to deteriorate in 2H15. For example, Parkson Retail
Group Limited
(B/Negative) saw same store sales decline 8% in the 2015
financial year (FY),
compared to a 4.5% drop in 1H15. Similarly, New World Department
Store China
Limited reported same store sales declined 8.5% in the six
months ended December
2015, compared to a 7% decline in FY15.
Higher Leverage: Golden Eagle's payables adjusted net leverage
increased to
3.27x by the end of 2014 from 2.3x in the previous year. Fitch
estimates this
may exceed 4x by the end of 2015, given weaker cash generation
and ongoing capex
requirements. The company also made several acquisitions over
the past year,
which would increase its leverage.
Adequate Liquidity: The company's unrestricted cash and cash
equivalents
remained robust at CNY4.3bn as at June 2015. This is sufficient
to cover its
short-term debt of CNY644m and near-term capex requirements.
Golden Eagle's
annual capex budget of around CNY1.5bn for store expansion in
2015-2017 is
flexible, as it plans to acquire some stores from its parent.
This will allow
for favourable terms, such as timing of acquisitions and mode of
payment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- neutral to slight decline in same-store sales growth in
China
- contracting EBITDA margins
- capex: CNY1.2bn-1.5bn per year
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually or
collectively lead to
negative rating action include:
- Payables adjusted net leverage (adjusted for lease,
payables and customer
deposits) being sustained above 3.75x
- EBITDA margin being sustained below 40% (2014: 43.5%)
- sustained negative free cash flow
Positive: the rating is on Watch Negative. The likelihood of
positive rating
action is low.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yee Man Chin
Director
+852 2263 9696
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F, Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Yi Zhang
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3390
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
