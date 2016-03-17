(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says China Vanke Co.,
Ltd. (Vanke;
BBB+/Stable) continued to demonstrate a strong management track
record in its
2015 results with rapid asset turnover, and maintained stable
margins despite a
weak housing market in the first half in 2015.
Vanke continues to deliver faster asset churn, as measured by
contracted sales
to total debt ratio of 3.10x at end-2015, from 2.94x at end-2014
and 2.09x at
end-2013. The EBITDA margin remains stable at around 22.6%
compared with 22.0%
at end-2014, despite the strong headwinds causing pressure on
profit margins
across the industry.
Fitch expects Vanke to stay with its high-turnover model, with
the ratio of
contracted sales to total debt sustained at above 2x, and also
to maintain its
EBITDA margins over the next 24 months.
Leverage (as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory) has risen
to 12.6% from a
very low base of 3.0% in 2014. This level remains very low
relative to
investment-grade-rated peers, and also comparable with Vanke's
average leverage
of 12.9% between 2011 and 2013. The higher leverage was due to
Vanke's larger
land-acquisition activities in 2015 for land replenishment,
which saw its land
premium to sales percentage jump to 42% from 20%.
Vanke also announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with
Shenzhen Metro
Group Co., Ltd. (SZMC) on 14 March 2016 for an asset-for-share
deal. Fitch
believes that this transaction will enhance Vanke's leadership
position and
strengthen its land bank position in Shenzhen. Shenzhen is one
of the Tier 1
cities facing a limited supply of new land, similar to Beijing
and Shanghai.
Fitch does not expect leverage to be an issue in light of
Vanke's low leverage,
track record of prudent financial management, and this
transaction being
substantially being paid via share issuance.
The estimated consideration for this transaction will be in the
range of
CNY40bn-60bn, and with SZMC intending to sell certain premium
property projects
above various subway stations to Vanke. Following the share
issuance for this
transaction, SZMC may become a long-term major shareholder of
Vanke, subject to
the final details of the transaction.
Vanke's dividend payout ratios increased to 43.87% versus 35.05%
at end-2014 and
31.54% at end-2013. Fitch views the increased payout as credit
neutral, as
Vanke's cash flow-generation capabilities has been strong and
can support such a
dividend policy.
Vanke delivered one of the highest contracted sales in the
Chinese property
development industry in 2015 at CNY261bn, up 21.5% from the
previous year.
Contracted sales by gross floor area rose by 14.4% to 20.67
million square
metres (sq m), while the average selling price (ASP) for
contracted sales was up
6.2% to CNY12,649 per sq m. The sales proceeds recovery rate
also jumped, to 95%
from 90%.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for Vanke,
please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms
China Vanke at
'BBB+'; Outlook Stable", dated 28 April 2015, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Chloe He
Associate Director
+852 2263 9967
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
