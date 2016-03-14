(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes the
discontinuation of talks
between Telstra Corporation Limited (Telstra, A/Stable) and
conglomerate San
Miguel Corporation (SMC) will delay the entry of a formidable
third telco into
the Philippines' market. This will support the credit strength
of the incumbents
- Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company (PLDT, BBB/Stable)
and Globe
Telecom (BBB-/Stable) - in the short term.
However, the medium- to long-term threat of greater competition
remains as SMC
said it will still proceed with its own network rollout as
scheduled, and will
consider other joint venture opportunities in the future.
SMC owns the 700MHz spectrum frequency, coveted by the
incumbents for its
cost-efficiency due to wider coverage and in-building
penetration than the
higher frequency bands. PLDT and Globe have requested that the
National
Telecommunications Commission "equitably" re-distribute these
frequencies among
the telcos in support of a more cost-efficient rollout of 4G
services. We
believed that Telstra's technology expertise and financial
muscle would have
been very valuable to the SMC JV.
Fitch still expects the incumbents to invest in greater capacity
this year, with
industry capex to stay high at around PHP80bn in 2016 (2015:
PHP75bn, 2012-2014:
PHP55bn-58bn/year). Of the two incumbents, Globe has a larger
exposure to the
mobile sector - which accounts for 76% of its revenue -
following its gain in
revenue share in the post-paid segment. By comparison, PLDT's
wireless business
contributes 63% of its revenue, and fixed-line accounts for the
rest.
The Philippines' mobile market is predominantly 2G, despite its
high mobile
saturation. We believe there are strong value propositions for
faster 4G LTE
services, and the entry of SMC would have a greater impact on
industry
profitability over the longer term.
