(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa Insurance Inc.'s (Sompo Japan Nipponkoa) Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'.
The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed the insurer's USD1.4bn
step-up
callable subordinated notes due 2073 at 'A-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating action reflects Sompo Japan Nipponkoa's very strong
market position
in the Japanese non-life insurance market and its strong
capitalisation. The
company's large holdings of domestic equities act as
counterweights in the
assessment.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa had a 27% share of the domestic non-life
insurance market
by net premiums written in the financial year ended March 2015
(FYE15), and
Fitch assesses its solvency as strong. The company also reported
robust
regulatory solvency measures. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa has
maintained its healthy
underwriting profitability during the recent three years, due
mainly to a
sustained increase in motor insurance premiums. Fitch expects
the trend to
continue.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa's largest underwriting risk stems from its
catastrophe
insurance, and the company has tried to improve its risk
management by using
both its reinsurance programme with strongly rated reinsurers
and alternative
risk transfer such as catastrophe bonds.
Exposure to domestic equity holdings remains a weakness,
although efforts are
being made to reduce its investments in high-risk assets. The
equity holdings
decreased in the first half of FYE16 partly as a result of the
company's
continuous reduction efforts, and management's goal is to
continue to reduce the
weight of these investments in its balance sheet.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa is the largest company in the insurance
group Sompo Japan
Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. (SOMPO Holdings). SOMPO Holdings' other
main Japanese
business is Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Himawari Life Insurance, Inc.
(Himawari Life).
Fitch believes that domestic life insurance will continue to be
vital to SOMPO
Holdings' performance. Himawari Life contributes more than a
third of the
group's adjusted earnings, and Fitch expects this trend to
continue over the
foreseeable future. Himawari Life's statutory solvency margin
ratio remains high
(1,744.2% at end-December 2015, up from 1,676.3% at end-March
2015), partly
backed by limited exposure to high-risk assets.
SOMPO Holdings' international insurance business is also
steadily expanding, due
partly to the contribution from Sompo Canopius AG, which
underwrites a
diversified portfolio of business from its operations at Lloyd's
and around the
world. The contribution from its international operations
exceeded 10% of the
group's total adjusted earnings in FYE15.
Sompo Japan Nipponkoa's ratings are constrained by Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR of 'A/Stable'. Consequently, Fitch applies
compressed
notching between the IDR and subordinated debt rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch would expect to return to standard notching should the
sovereign rating be
upgraded and the constraints relieved. The ratings on Sompo
Japan Nipponkoa may
also be upgraded if the company were to significantly broaden
its global
diversification. Conversely, the ratings on the insurer would
also be likely to
be lowered if the rating on Japan were lowered.
Rating triggers for a downgrade would include major erosion of
capitalisation at
SOMPO Holdings and deterioration in its adjusted earnings. The
ratings may
specifically come under pressure if SOMPO Holdings' consolidated
group solvency
margin ratio declines to below 500% (857.5% at end-December
2015) for a
prolonged period. The ratings may also come under pressure if
SOMPO Holdings'
financial leverage were to rise above 28% (6% at end-September
2015), or the
'combined ratio' worsens to above 105% (93.5% in April to
December 2015) on a
sustained basis.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS, OR PROVIDE
ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION, BEYOND THE ISSUER'S AVAILABLE PUBLIC DISCLOSURE.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001131
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.