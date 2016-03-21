(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Heta creditors' rejection of an offer
from the Austrian
authorities prolongs uncertainty over the bad bank's resolution
and the solvency
of the State of Carinthia, but Austria's general government debt
figures already
fully capture the associated liabilities, Fitch Ratings says.
The offer made by Carinthia's Karntner Ausgleichszahlungs-Fonds
(KAF) to
creditors of HETA, the wind-down unit of Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank
(HAA), expired on
Friday 11 March. The largest creditors, including Commerzbank,
Pacific
Investment Management and Dexia's German unit rejected the
proposal made by KAF
on January 20 to buy back 75% of the face value of the bad
bank's senior debt
and 30% of the face value of its subordinated debt. This would
have implied a
EUR3.2bn haircut on the EUR11.1bn of HETA bonds guaranteed by
the State of
Carinthia.
HETA's liabilities, both principal and interest, are under
moratorium until 31
May 2016, after which the Financial Market Authority (FMA) will
propose a
resolution plan, which could involve the use of a bail-in tool.
A lengthy legal
dispute may follow as higher haircuts may be imposed on HETA's
outstanding
liabilities and creditors would likely claim compensation for
their loss from
Carinthia under the guarantee. The state's EUR2.4bn budget
cannot cover this
sum.
We assume that the federal government will not bail-out the
State of Carinthia.
Austrian Finance Minister, Hans Joerg Schelling, reiterated this
last Monday,
although Carinthia could get Treasury funds to support its
day-to-day operations
if necessary, Bloomberg reported. The absence of a legal
insolvency framework
for sub-sovereigns in Austria creates further uncertainty over
the potential
federal support mechanism.
While federal government intervention on HETA's guaranteed
liabilities cannot be
ruled out, we do not believe support would impact gross general
government debt
(GGGD) as the bad bank's liabilities are already recorded on the
public balance
sheet. As a sub-national entity, Carinthia's public finances are
already
consolidated into the general government figures.
On the upside, a partial write-down of HETA's debt would lead to
a decrease in
recorded GGGD. In addition, the sale of the state-owned bad
banks' assets,
including those of KA Finanz and immigon, could also reduce GGGD
gradually. Our
debt forecasts however do not include these potential disposals
as the timing
and value of such operations is uncertain.
An independent evaluation of HETA's assets conducted by the FMA
should give an
updated picture of the ultimate recovery once HETA is wound
down. It may cause
revisions to historical general government primary deficit
figures, either
upward or downward depending on the difference between the
assessed fair value
of the bad bank's assets and liabilities.
Austria's delayed restructuring of its banking sector has
weighed on its public
finances and policy credibility. GGGD rose from 80.9% of GDP in
2013 to 84.3% in
2014 and to 86.4% in 2015 following the inclusion of the
liabilities of the bad
banks on the public balance sheet. Support to HAA is estimated
to have cost
EUR8.8bn over 2013-2015.
Fitch affirmed Austria's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at 'AA+' with Stable Outlooks on 5 February.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
