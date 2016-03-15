(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Compagnie
Generale des
Etablissements Michelin's (Michelin) and Compagnie Financiere du
Groupe Michelin
Senard et Cie's (CFM) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
and their senior
unsecured ratings to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Outlooks on the IDRs
are Stable.
Michelin Luxembourg SCS's senior unsecured rating is also
upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. Fitch has also affirmed Michelin's and CFM's Short-term
IDRs as well as
Michelin Luxembourg SCS's short-term debt at 'F2'. CFM is the
group's finance
arm and the intermediate holding entity for Michelin's
non-domestic operations.
The rating actions reflect our revised view of the group's
business and
financial profiles relative to other automotive suppliers.
Michelin derives a
vast majority of its sales from the replacement market, which is
more stable and
profitable than the original equipment (OE) business. In Fitch's
view, the
defensive attributes of leading tire manufacturers such as
Michelin support the
group's rating in the 'A' category and enable it to benefit from
greater
headroom in key credit metrics, compared with similarly-rated
auto suppliers but
which demonstrate more volatile profitability.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Defensive and Premium Positioning
Michelin's ratings reflect the group's solid and defensive
business profile and
its steady profitability and cash generation relative to peers.
Michelin derives
a majority of its sales from the replacement market, which is
more stable and
profitable than the OE business. It is also positioned in the
premium tyre
segment, which is traditionally higher- margin and faster
growing than the
overall market. In addition, geographic diversification is
gradually increasing
as a result of Michelin's bold investments in emerging markets.
Stable Albeit Weak FCF
Free cash flow (FCF) margin has been quite low for the ratings
as robust
underlying funds from operations (FFO) were largely absorbed by
ambitious capex,
chiefly to finance growth in emerging markets, and by generous
shareholder
return. However, earnings and FCF held up during the economic
recession and auto
industry crisis in 2008-2009, and Fitch expects them to be
sustained. We
project FCF margin to remain between approximately 2.5% and 3.5%
through to
2018. In addition, we believe that the group retains some
flexibility to curb or
delay growth investments and/or dividend in case of financial
stress.
Potential for Profitability Improvement
Michelin posted record operating margins in 2015 at group level,
driven by solid
earnings at its passenger cars and trucks divisions. However,
Michelin's
profitability remains below that of several close peers as its
margins remain
hindered by its cost structure and the heavy bias of its
production towards
France and the rest of Europe compared with peers, as well as
overcapacity in
several plants. However, the group has undertaken restructuring
measures to
streamline its cost base, which we believe will improve its
profitability in the
coming years.
Operating margin increased to 12.2% in 2015 from 11.2% in 2014,
as improvement
in the passenger car and truck divisions offset a further
decline in the
specialty tyre division's profitability. We expect group
profitability to
gradually increase to just under 13% by 2018, as additional cost
savings,
productivity gains and production reorganisation offset
unfavourable pricing
developments, potential further adverse foreign-exchange
movements and cost
inflation, including the negative effect from higher
depreciation and
amortisation following the substantial increase in capex.
Raw Materials, Currency Exposure
Raw materials are a major part of Michelin's cost structure and
their prices'
historically high volatility has had a significant effect on
profitability. A
high portion of this cost is hedged and covered by raw material
clauses, albeit
for only a limited period. In addition, Michelin has a high
currency exposure
due to its global footprint. Nonetheless, it has an excellent
track record of
passing on raw materials price increases to its customers.
Financial Flexibility
FCF has enabled the group to reduce debt steadily since the 2009
recession while
funds from operations (FFO) have continued to improve.
FFO-adjusted net leverage
declined sharply in 2012 to about 1x, from 3x at end-2009, and
has since been
maintained at this level, in spite of significant capex and
acquisitions. We
expect it to decline further to less than 1x by end-2017,
although we believe
that acquisitions or other unplanned cash outflows may lead
leverage to increase
temporarily above this level. Financial flexibility is also
supported by the
group's ability to reduce or delay investments in case of need.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Revenue to increase only modestly between 1.5% and 2.5% in
2016-2018, in all
three divisions - passenger car, truck and specialty tires.
- Group operating margin to increase to 12.7%-12.8% through to
2018, as margins
of the passenger car division increase gradually to 12.5%.
Margins of the truck
division to remain at 10%-10.5% while margins of the specialty
tires division to
gradually recover to 19%. This includes a neutral net effect
from pricing and
raw material price developments, and increasing benefits from
cost savings.
- Capex intensity to decline to less than 7.5% of sales by 2018
following the
peak of investments in 2013.
- Share buyback programme to end in 2016.
- Pay-out ratio to remain between 35% and 40%.
- Small acquisitions of about EUR100m per year; major deals not
included.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- FCF margin above 4% (2015: 2.2%, 2016E: 3.0%, 2017E: 2.7%).
- FFO adjusted net leverage below 1x (2015: 1.2x, 2016E: 0.8x,
2017E: 0.6x).
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- EBIT margin below 12% (2015: 12.2%, 2016E: 12.5%, 2017E:
12.9%).
- FCF margin below 2% given Michelin's proven ability to reduce
dividends in
difficult times and FCF generation stability through the cycle.
- FFO adjusted net leverage above 1.5x.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity is supported by EUR1.2bn in available cash and
equivalents at
end-2015, following Fitch's adjustments of EUR0.7bn for
restricted and
unavailable operational cash, and undrawn credit lines of
EUR1.5bn. Current
financial debt totals EUR0.5bn.
Contact:
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8411
Fitch Ratings Espana S.A.U.
85 Paeseo de Gracia
08008 Barcelona
Principal Analyst
Aurelien Jacquot
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1373
Committee Chairperson
Frederic Gits
Managing Director
+33 1 4429 9184
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1000977
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.