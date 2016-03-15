(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
DUBAI/LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Jordan
Islamic Bank's
(JIB) and Bank of Jordan's (BOJ) Outlooks to Negative from
Stable, while
affirming their Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'BB-'. Fitch has also
affirmed Arab Bank Plc's (Arab Bank) Long-term IDR at 'BBB-'with
Negative
Outlook.
The Viability Ratings (VR) have been affirmed at 'bb-' for JIB
and BOJ and at
'bbb-' for Arab Bank. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end of
this commentary.
The revision of the Outlooks to Negative reflects Fitch's view
of Jordan's still
weak external and public finances despite falling oil prices and
heightened
political risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VRS
The operating environment in Jordan remains difficult, due to
sluggish growth;
the significant influx of Syrian refugees, which is putting
pressure on the
country's resources; and due to disrupted trade routes with
Iraq, one of
Jordan's main export markets. Tourism has also been affected by
regional
turmoil. Given instability in the region, the operating
environment is unlikely
to improve materially in the near term.
Both JIB's and BOJ's IDRs are driven by their intrinsic
strength, as indicated
by their VRs. As both BOJ and JIB are essentially domestic
banks, their ratings
and Outlook reflect the difficult operating environment in
Jordan.
The ratings reflect asset quality risks, which are mainly driven
by the banks'
concentrated exposure to the Jordanian operating environment -
where
lending/financing and funding is mainly domestic, large lending
concentrations
to the government or government-guaranteed entities exist, and
where BOJ has a
high proportion of liquid assets invested in government
securities.
The ratings also reflect well-established domestic franchises,
solid funding
bases, adequate capitalisation, and sound liquidity. The ratings
further take
into account the banks' healthy profitability. Both banks have a
long track
record of solid profit generation.
Both banks have a solid and diversified deposit base.
Accordingly, deposit
concentration is low. Highly liquid assets, consisting of cash
and interbank
placements, covered 25% of JIB's customer deposits and 43% of
BOJ's at end-3Q15
(the latter includes government securities maturing within one
year; JIB does
not hold non-sharia compliant securities, so liquidity is mainly
bank
placements).
Asset quality indicators remain adequate due to both banks
maintaining both
conservative risk appetites and longstanding relationships with
customers. JIB's
impaired financing represented an acceptable 4.5% of gross
financing at
end-3Q15. Reserve coverage remained an adequate 72%, which
excludes investment
risk fund reserves (if added to specific reserves; reserve
coverage would have
improved to 86% at end-3Q15). BOJ's impaired loan ratio has been
on a declining
trend, standing at 6.8% at end-3Q15, down from 7.2% at end-2014.
The improvement
was largely due to recoveries and write-offs.
Arab Bank's IDRs are also driven by the bank's standalone
strength, as indicated
by its VR. The ratings reflect the bank's geographic
diversification, with
notable operations (branches, subsidiaries and affiliates) in
the Gulf
Cooperation Council (GCC), north Africa and Europe. The bank's
operations in the
GCC countries and outside the MENA region, and its holdings of
liquid assets
mainly in Europe (bank deposits along with some high-quality
investment
securities) enable the bank to be rated higher than its peers in
Jordan.
The bank's geographic diversification, solid capital ratios,
conservative
overall risk appetite, stable funding profile, the structure of
its network and
affiliates, and liquidity management help mitigate risks to its
credit profile
associated with its domicile. Arab Bank's IDRs are linked to but
not capped by
Fitch's view of Jordanian sovereign risk.
Fitch judges that some of the risks associated with parts of the
bank's
operations across the MENA region have lessened, in particular
in 'Arab Spring'
countries and that growth in these countries is expected by the
agency to be
moderate. Nevertheless, significant risk remains in operating in
Jordan and
weaker MENA markets (Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia). Asset quality
is sound, with
an impaired loan ratio of 6.4% and reserve coverage of 107.1% at
end-2015
(including interest in suspense), and has been stable despite
turbulence in the
region. Profitability is strengthening mainly because of lower
impairment
charges. Arab Bank has maintained its conservative lending
practices and high
levels of liquidity.
In August 2015, Arab Bank decided to settle a long-standing US
litigation case.
The terms of the agreement remain confidential; however, the
settlement agrees
to cap the bank's liability to a specified amount and also
prevents any future
litigation for the same charge. Arab Bank has been building
provisions against
the legal case since 2011, which stood at USD1bn at end-2015. We
expect the
provision to be sufficient and if the settlement amount ends up
being slightly
higher than the current provisions, it is not expected to
materially impact the
bank's credit profile. Fitch believes the settlement is positive
for the bank,
as it allows the bank to put the legal case behind it.
The Negative Outlook continues to reflect some residual risks to
Arab Bank's
credit profile arising from its domicile, operations in
higher-risk MENA
markets, and some remaining uncertainty about the final outcome
of the
litigation.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Arab Bank's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'No Floor' reflect
Fitch's opinion that support from the Kingdom of Jordan, if
required, is
possible, but given Arab Bank's size, cannot be relied upon. The
bank has
several core shareholders, but it is difficult to assess their
willingness and
ability to provide support at all times.
JIB's and BOJ's Support Ratings of '4' and Support rating Floor
of 'B+' reflect
the limited probability of support from the Jordanian sovereign
due to
constraints on its ability to provide it, although we consider
willingness to
provide support would be high as both banks are systemically
important. In JIB's
case, support from the bank's main shareholder, Al Baraka
Banking Group, is
possible, but is not factored into the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRS
An adverse change in Fitch's assessment of Arab Bank's ability
to offset
sovereign-related risks (eg banking sector intervention risk or
transfer and
convertibility risk) or an increase in economic and political
risks in Jordan or
the broader MENA region could also result in downward pressure
on the bank's
IDRs. In addition, a change in the bank's allocation of assets
leading to an
increase in its exposure to weaker, lower-rated, sovereigns
relative to equity
would also be negative for the ratings.
Should the final outcome of the settlement have a material
negative impact on
the bank's capital ratios or should the litigation negatively
affect the
franchise and reputation of the bank, although Fitch believes
this to be
unlikely, the ratings could be downgraded.
JIB's and BOJ's ratings are sensitive mainly to operating
environment risks.
Changes in Fitch's perception of risks relating to Jordan, in
either direction,
could affect the banks' ratings. Material deterioration in asset
quality could
have a negative impact on the banks' IDRs and VRs. Upside
depends mainly on
material positive developments in the local economy, and an
expansion of growth
opportunities.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
As Fitch does not factor in any support from the Jordanian
sovereign to Arab
Bank, the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are at their
lowest levels.
Fitch does not expect these factors to change.
JIB's and BOJ's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors are
sensitive to
changes in Fitch's perception of the Jordanian sovereign's
ability or
willingness to support the banks.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arab Bank Plc
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Jordan Islamic Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
Bank of Jordan
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'
