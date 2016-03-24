(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 24 (Fitch) Total outstanding U.S. financial debt
continued to
increase in 2015 with new issuance outpacing maturities in the
sector by a large
margin, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. New issuance in
2015 increased
by 10% from 2014. Regulatory proposals will add to this trend,
as globally
significant banks (GSIBs) will need to issue debt to meet total
loss absorbing
capacity (TLAC) requirements.
Relative to 2010, the maturity profile in 2015 has become less
laddered, with a
greater concentration of bonds maturing in one to three years.
Revisions to
risk-based capital requirements adopted in October 2013
eliminated U.S. banks'
ability to rely on hybrid debt securities as part of Tier 1
capital, shifting
issuance from long-term, deeply subordinated debt to preferred
equity. With
continued expectations for rising interest rates, banks have
favored shorter
asset tenors. At the same time, developing regulatory liquidity
requirements
favor match funding.
Upgrades continued to modestly outpace downgrades in 2015,
continuing the modest
upward bias of the previous two years. The number of rating
changes increased
but remains relatively low, reflecting a generally stable rating
environment. As
2015 closed, bank asset quality metrics displayed early signs of
decline,
reflecting energy market woes. Other high growth lending sectors
such as auto
and certain CRE may lead to increased provisions and hinder
financial results,
forestalling ratings upgrade potential.
Mid to low investment grade rated issues now comprise over 80%
of outstanding
debt. In 2015, 62% of issuances were rated 'A' and 25% rated
'BBB'. The change
primarily reflects a sharp reduction in 'AA' rated issuances.
The post-financial
recession environment resulted in a notable downward shift, with
ratings
converging between 'A+' and 'BBB-'. The financial services
sector retains
greater ratings disparity due to the presence of lower rated
sub-sectors, such
as Business Development Companies and aircraft lessors.
The sector has been dominated by issuances from banks. Notably,
the eight U.S.
banks deemed globally significant (GSIBs) represented 44% of
outstanding debt at
year-end 2015. These banks will continue to represent an
outsized share of
funding not only due to their large comparative size, but also
to meet recently
proposed TLAC requirements, as noted above.
The report "US financials Bond Market Monitor" is available on
www.fitchratings.com
U.S. Financials Bond Market Monitor (Modestly Favorable Market
Dynamics to Be
Tempered in 2016)
here
