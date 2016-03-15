(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Leumi
Le Israel B.M.'s
(Leumi) and Bank Hapoalim B.M.'s (Hapoalim) Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks. Both banks' Viability
Ratings (VRs) have
been affirmed at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, Support Ratings AND Support Rating Floors
The two banks' Long- and Short-term IDRs are support-driven.
Their IDRs, Support
Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) reflect Fitch's
expectation of an
extremely high probability of support for the banks, if needed,
from the State
of Israel (A/Stable).
Fitch's expectation of support from the authorities is
underpinned by Israel's
strong ability to provide support to its banks, as reflected in
the sovereign's
ratings, combined with Fitch's belief that there would be a
strong willingness
to do so. This view is reinforced by the banks' large domestic
franchises
(accounting for a combined 60% of the banking sector assets and
liabilities),
their importance to the Israeli economy, and the absence of a
deposit insurance
guarantee.
VRs
Leumi's and Hapoalim's VRs reflect their universal banking model
in Israel with
focused operations abroad. Their strategic objectives have
shifted somewhat over
the past years to incorporate a more conservative risk appetite,
and sustained
execution of these strategies over the long-term is important
for the ratings.
The VRs also factor in Fitch's expectation that asset quality
will remain
healthy, and capitalisation and cost efficiency will continue to
improve,
offsetting risks from sector and obligor concentrations.
Both banks are predominately focused on Israel, and given the
fairly small
market, concentrations by economic sector, and in some instances
by obligor, are
difficult to avoid. However, Leumi and Hapoalim have reduced
large exposures,
supported by prudential regulations, and Fitch expects this to
continue in the
foreseeable future. The banks have also tightened underwriting
criteria, partly
in response to stricter rules.
All Israeli banks use the standardised approach to calculate
risk-weighted
assets, which leads to fairly weak risk-weighted capital ratios
compared with
many similarly rated western European banks. Leverage compares
well
internationally for both banks. Since January 2015, Israeli
banks were required
to meet a minimum Basel III Tier 1 ratio of 9%, which increases
to 10% from
January 2017 for the two largest banks (with over 20% of banking
sector assets)
- Leumi and Hapoalim. Fitch expects both banks will comfortably
meet these
regulatory requirements.
Asset quality remained resilient in 2015, and Fitch expects
impaired loans and
loan impairment charges to stay low in 2016. We expect interest
rates to stay
low for some time, which should support asset quality, although
a house price
correction cannot be ruled out following significant increases
in house prices
since 2008. Commercial real estate lending represents a risk for
the banks,
particularly given the banks' large individual exposures, but
Fitch expect the
quality of the commercial real estate book to also be resilient
in 2016.
Profitability is sound, although cost efficiency is weak
compared with similarly
rated international peers and is a key focus for the banks and
the banking
authorities. Fitch believes that profitability will be supported
by low loan
impairment charges and additional cost cutting in 2016,
offsetting the low
interest rates and limited growth in corporate lending.
Leumi's and Hapoalim's mainly deposit-funded lending support the
ratings.
Liquidity buffers mainly consist of cash and high quality
sovereign bonds.
Funding is reliant on fairly stable customer deposits, which
entirely cover
lending needs as reflected in loan-to-deposit ratios being
consistently below
100% at both banks. Wholesale funding remains limited.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, SRs AND SRFs
The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to a change in
Fitch's
assumptions around the Israeli authorities' propensity or
ability to provide
timely support to the banking sector. While the introduction of
a resolution law
is in discussion, Fitch does not expect this law to become
functional in the
short-term. The country does not operate a deposit guarantee
system and the
practical implementation of resolution tools, such as bail-in of
senior
creditors, remains unlikely in Fitch's view.
VRs
The VRs take into account both banks' improving capitalisation
through internal
capital generation and progressively tighter underwriting
standards.
An upgrade of the VRs would be contingent on the banks
establishing a track
record of executing their current strategies focused on Israeli
universal
banking models with limited foreign businesses. Implementing
these objectives
should translate into sustained financial performance over a
longer period of
time.
A downgrade of the VRs would most likely be driven by increased
risk appetite,
either abroad or for higher-risk sectors in Israel, or large
losses affecting
capitalisation.
The rating actions are as follows:
Leumi
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Hapoalim
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
