(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Leumi Le Israel B.M.'s (Leumi) and Bank Hapoalim B.M.'s (Hapoalim) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with Stable Outlooks. Both banks' Viability Ratings (VRs) have been affirmed at 'bbb+'. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs, Support Ratings AND Support Rating Floors The two banks' Long- and Short-term IDRs are support-driven. Their IDRs, Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) reflect Fitch's expectation of an extremely high probability of support for the banks, if needed, from the State of Israel (A/Stable). Fitch's expectation of support from the authorities is underpinned by Israel's strong ability to provide support to its banks, as reflected in the sovereign's ratings, combined with Fitch's belief that there would be a strong willingness to do so. This view is reinforced by the banks' large domestic franchises (accounting for a combined 60% of the banking sector assets and liabilities), their importance to the Israeli economy, and the absence of a deposit insurance guarantee. VRs Leumi's and Hapoalim's VRs reflect their universal banking model in Israel with focused operations abroad. Their strategic objectives have shifted somewhat over the past years to incorporate a more conservative risk appetite, and sustained execution of these strategies over the long-term is important for the ratings. The VRs also factor in Fitch's expectation that asset quality will remain healthy, and capitalisation and cost efficiency will continue to improve, offsetting risks from sector and obligor concentrations. Both banks are predominately focused on Israel, and given the fairly small market, concentrations by economic sector, and in some instances by obligor, are difficult to avoid. However, Leumi and Hapoalim have reduced large exposures, supported by prudential regulations, and Fitch expects this to continue in the foreseeable future. The banks have also tightened underwriting criteria, partly in response to stricter rules. All Israeli banks use the standardised approach to calculate risk-weighted assets, which leads to fairly weak risk-weighted capital ratios compared with many similarly rated western European banks. Leverage compares well internationally for both banks. Since January 2015, Israeli banks were required to meet a minimum Basel III Tier 1 ratio of 9%, which increases to 10% from January 2017 for the two largest banks (with over 20% of banking sector assets) - Leumi and Hapoalim. Fitch expects both banks will comfortably meet these regulatory requirements. Asset quality remained resilient in 2015, and Fitch expects impaired loans and loan impairment charges to stay low in 2016. We expect interest rates to stay low for some time, which should support asset quality, although a house price correction cannot be ruled out following significant increases in house prices since 2008. Commercial real estate lending represents a risk for the banks, particularly given the banks' large individual exposures, but Fitch expect the quality of the commercial real estate book to also be resilient in 2016. Profitability is sound, although cost efficiency is weak compared with similarly rated international peers and is a key focus for the banks and the banking authorities. Fitch believes that profitability will be supported by low loan impairment charges and additional cost cutting in 2016, offsetting the low interest rates and limited growth in corporate lending. Leumi's and Hapoalim's mainly deposit-funded lending support the ratings. Liquidity buffers mainly consist of cash and high quality sovereign bonds. Funding is reliant on fairly stable customer deposits, which entirely cover lending needs as reflected in loan-to-deposit ratios being consistently below 100% at both banks. Wholesale funding remains limited. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs, SRs AND SRFs The IDRs, SRs and SRFs are potentially sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the Israeli authorities' propensity or ability to provide timely support to the banking sector. While the introduction of a resolution law is in discussion, Fitch does not expect this law to become functional in the short-term. The country does not operate a deposit guarantee system and the practical implementation of resolution tools, such as bail-in of senior creditors, remains unlikely in Fitch's view. VRs The VRs take into account both banks' improving capitalisation through internal capital generation and progressively tighter underwriting standards. An upgrade of the VRs would be contingent on the banks establishing a track record of executing their current strategies focused on Israeli universal banking models with limited foreign businesses. Implementing these objectives should translate into sustained financial performance over a longer period of time. A downgrade of the VRs would most likely be driven by increased risk appetite, either abroad or for higher-risk sectors in Israel, or large losses affecting capitalisation. The rating actions are as follows: Leumi Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' Hapoalim Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-' 