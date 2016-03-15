(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings for Attorneys' Liability Assurance
Society Ltd. (ALAS
Ltd.) and Attorneys' Liability Assurance Society, Inc., A Risk
Retention Group
(ALAS Inc.). The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects ALAS' strong capitalization which Fitch
believes
provides sufficient cushion against high-severity, low-frequency
losses and the
potential for adverse reserve development, and is a key factor
supporting the
rating level.
The ratings also reflect ALAS' above-average exposure to equity
and alternative
investments, and resulting risky-asset ratio of 94% of members'
net worth at
year-end 2015. This adds a potential source of capital
volatility over the short
term but supports growth in members' net worth over the long
term.
Policyholders' surplus for ALAS' risk-bearing subsidiary,
Attorneys' Liability
Assurance Society Inc., A Risk Retention Group (ALAS Inc.)
totaled $557 million
at Dec. 31, 2015 a decline of 6% or $37 million from the prior
year. The decline
was primarily due to unrealized losses on equities and
alternative investments
that exceeded 2015 statutory net income of $20 million.
Traditional capital adequacy metrics, including operating
leverage of 0.4x and
net leverage of 2.6x, were more conservative than statutory
sector credit
factors (SCF) medians for the current rating. However, statutory
risk based
capital (RBC) ratios are below peer norms and rating guidelines.
ALAS' score on
Fitch's Prism capital model was 'strong' at year-end 2014. ALAS'
2015 Prism
score will be generated shortly. The score could decline based
on the change in
surplus for 2015. Maintaining a Prism score consistently below
'Strong' could
lead to a negative rating action.
The ratings also reflect unfavorable loss reserve experience
over the last
several years. Adverse fiscal-year reserve development improved
as a percent of
prior year-end reserves, to 1.2% in 2015, compared with 3.5% for
2014, 0.6% for
2013, 12.7% for 2012 and 11.7% for 2011. The unfavorable
development in 2011 --
2015 was principally tied to loss emergence from a handful of
major cases.
Average claims severity has been relatively steady ranging from
$3.2 million to
$3.9 million per claim for 2002 -- 2015.
ALAS' exposure to reserve risk is high due to the
low-frequency/high-severity
nature of lawyers' professional liability (LPL) claims. Fitch
believes that
ALAS' reserve development trends do not reflect a fundamental or
systemic change
and recognizes this risk has been consistently managed. Other
LPL providers have
experienced similar results. However, as a monoline LPL insurer,
ALAS' higher
than average reserve risk and capital volatility is more readily
apparent
relative to more diversified insurers.
ALAS' accident year combined ratios (AY-CR) were 119.1% for
2015, 112.2% for
2014, 113.7% for 2013 and 126.2% for 2012. Fitch examines ALAS'
underwriting
performance over a relatively long time due to the inherent
low-frequency/high-severity nature of the LPL line. While
varying from year to
year, ALAS' AY CRs, including member premium credits, have been
very consistent
over long periods, averaging 117%, 115% and 119% over the
five-year, 10-year and
20-year periods ending 2015, respectively.
Rating strengths also include ALAS' sustainable competitive
positioning with
superior business retention derived through its service
orientation to member
law firms in loss prevention and claims management. A
high-quality, fixed-income
portfolio provides sufficient liquidity to meet policyholder
obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a future downgrade
include deterioration
in statutory net leverage at ALAS Inc. to greater than 3.0x, the
failure to
maintain a Prism score in the 'strong' category and a sustained
deterioration in
the membership base. Fitch expects reserve volatility in the
future, but adverse
calendar-year reserve development greater than 8% of prior
year-end reserves
could also lead to a future downgrade.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade going forward
include a Prism
score maintained in the 'very strong' category, continued growth
in the
membership base that demonstrates the value of ALAS'
underwriting franchise, and
a shift in reserve experience towards consistent favorable
reserve development.
