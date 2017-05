(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, March 28 (Fitch) Payroll lending to public sector employees in Mexico continues to be a growing and attractive segment for niche banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), according to a new Fitch Ratings dashboard report. The report also highlights the high barriers to entry and the relevant operational risks inherent to the segment, as well as the main financial characteristics of key market participants. The 'Mexican Payroll Lenders Dashboard is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Alba Maria Zavala, CFA Associate Director +52 8399 9137 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Tania Coello Analyst +52 8399 9508 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Mexican Payroll Lenders Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.