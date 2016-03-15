(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Australia's Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'AAA'. The Outlook
is Stable. Australia's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bond ratings
are also affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at
'AAA' and the
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Australia's sovereign ratings reflects the
following factors:
- Australia's 'AAA' rating is underpinned by the economy's high
income, strong
institutions and effective governance. The free-floating
exchange rate, credible
monetary policy framework, low public debt and growing
recognition of the
Australian dollar as a reserve currency allow the economy to
adjust to changing
economic conditions.
- GDP growth of 2.5% in 2015 was marginally slower than a year
earlier, but
still outpaced the median of 1.8% for 'AAA' rated sovereigns. A
thriving
services sector and strong residential investment is helping the
economy
rebalance away from mining-driven growth, although a recovery in
non-mining
investment remains elusive. Fitch expects low interest rates to
continue
fuelling consumption growth, resulting in GDP growth of 2.6% in
2016.
Residential investment growth could decelerate from the current
fast pace over
the next two years, but should be partly offset by a pickup in
state
infrastructure investment. Increasing production of natural gas
and greater
spending on education and tourism from non-residents should
support export
growth. Fitch expects a smaller drag on GDP growth from falling
mining
investment in 2017, helping push GDP growth up to 2.9%.
- Australia depends more on primary commodity exports,
particularly to China,
than 'AAA' peers. Exposure to Chinese households through the
service sector and
capital flows is also increasing. A severe slowdown in China,
although not
Fitch's base case, could have a widespread negative economic
impact. Other
downside risks to Fitch's economic forecasts include continued
weakness of
non-mining business investment and a sharper than expected
property market
slowdown. Maintaining the recovery in iron ore prices
year-to-date could result
in an upside risk to Fitch's forecasts.
- Despite resilient GDP growth, a sharp fall in the terms of
trade has weighed
on nominal income growth, reducing tax revenues and slowing the
expected pace of
fiscal consolidation. As such, the government does not expect an
underlying cash
surplus until the fiscal year ending June 2021 (FY21). Fitch
estimates
Australia's gross general government debt (GGD) at 34.5% of GDP
in FY15, still
9.1pp below the 'AAA' median of 43.6%. However, the difference
has narrowed from
24.5pp in FY11, when Australia's Foreign-Currency IDR was first
upgraded to
'AAA'. Fitch projects the GGD ratio to peak in FY17 should the
budget deficit
narrow in line with Fitch's baseline scenario. However, a
negative economic
shock without offsetting policy actions could lead to further
deterioration in
public finances.
- Fitch considers Australia's external finances a longstanding
structural
weakness, with the largest net external debt relative to GDP in
the 'AAA' rated
category. Net external debt, including derivatives, increased to
61.0% of GDP in
2015 from 54.4% in the previous year. This is higher than the
previous 2009
peak. Fitch expects the current account deficit to narrow only
slightly from
4.6% of GDP in 2015 over the next two years and for net external
debt to
continue growing. A diversified pool of foreign investors
willing to lend to
Australian entities in local currency, sophisticated currency
hedging and
maturity mismatches in the financial sector are helping mitigate
some of the
external liquidity risks arising from Australia's debt position
and reduces the
economy's vulnerability against a sharp depreciation in the
Australian dollar.
However, a sustained reallocation of capital flows away from
Australia by
foreign investors could raise financing costs and put downward
pressure on
economic growth.
- The Australian banking system is one of the strongest globally
on a standalone
basis, based on Fitch's Banking System Indicator (BSI) scoring
mechanism. Fitch
expects banking sector balance sheets to continue strengthening,
with solid
capitalisation and recently tightened underwriting standards
offsetting slower
profit growth and modest asset-quality pressures. However,
household debt, at
184.6% of disposable income at end of September 2015, is high
relative to peers
and makes up the majority of banking system lending assets. Low
interest rates,
high mortgage offset account saving levels and a stable
unemployment rate is
helping maintain debt sustainability. But a sharp economic
downturn,
particularly one accompanied by widespread unemployment and a
sudden reversal of
house prices after two years of strong growth, could lead to
banking sector
losses and a higher risk that support is required through the
sovereign balance
sheet. Fitch considers such a scenario a tail-risk and assumes
house price
growth will moderate to 2% in 2016 from 8% in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, as Fitch does not currently anticipate
developments that
pose a high likelihood of a rating change. However, future
developments that
could individually or collectively result in a ratings downgrade
include:
- A sustained widening of the fiscal deficit without remedial
policy actions,
leading to continued upward trajectory of the general government
debt-to-GDP
ratio.
- A negative external shock, such as a continued rapid decline
in the terms of
trade following a severe slowdown in China. This could lead to a
sharp increase
in the current account deficit and/or a sustained reallocation
of foreign
capital.
- A sharp economic downturn, which could also be triggered by
external events,
leading to widespread household defaults, banking system
distress and the
materialisation of contingent liabilities on the public balance
sheet.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
-The global economy performs broadly in line with Fitch's Global
Economic
Outlook, particularly China, which has become a key destination
for Australian
exports. Fitch expects the Chinese economy to grow by 6.2% in
2016.
- Fitch assumes an average iron ore price of $45 per tonne in
2016 and 2017, $50
per tonne in 2018 (62% Fe CFR China reference).
