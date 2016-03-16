(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that
ratings on China South
City Holdings Limited (CSC; B/Stable) and its bonds due in 2019
will not be
affected even if the proposed amendments in the consent
solicitation announced
on 16 March 2016 are adopted.
The principal purpose of the consent solicitation is to give the
company more
flexibility in offshore and onshore debt-raising, investments in
associates and
Tencent joint ventures, dividend payouts and stock repurchases,
as well as
business diversification beyond its core real estate development
business.
The proposed amendments, if adopted, will provide CSC with more
funding and
operational flexibility to support its current expansion and
business
diversification, though it would require a higher level of
indebtedness. Fitch
does not expect its view on CSC to change solely due to the
adoption of the
proposed amendments. However, CSC's rating may come under
pressure in the event
that faster expansion drives leverage (as measured by net
debt/adjusted
inventory) to above 50% on a sustained basis.
Major proposed amendments of the indentures include:
- Lowering the fixed-charge coverage ratio requirement to not
less than 2.50x
from not less than 3.00x;
- redefining certain terms including "Consolidated Net Income",
"Consolidated
Interest Expense", which may result in an increase in its
fixed-charge coverage
ratio;
- increasing the purchase money indebtedness basket from 20% to
35% of total
assets;
- increasing the limit on permitted subsidiary indebtedness from
15% to 30% of
total assets;
- allowing the company to have more flexibility in dividend
payout and share
repurchase;
- loosening permitted investment provisions with regards to
investments in
associates and Tencent joint ventures;
- increase "Cross Default" threshold from USD7.5m to USD15m;
- amending the definition of "Permitted Business" to businesses
including but
not limited to internet financing, micro-finance, international
products
sourcing and cultural, entertainment or marketing-related
businesses.
For a more detailed discussion on CSC's rating, see "Fitch
Downgrades China
South City to 'B' from 'B+', Outlook Stable" dated 22 January
2016 at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Fiona Zhang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9909
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Vicki Shen
Associate Director
+852 2263 9918
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
