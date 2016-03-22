(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, March 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
China-based Sunshine
Property & Casualty Insurance Company's (SPCI) Insurer Financial
Strength Rating
(IFS) of 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating affirmation reflects SPCI's ongoing premium
expansion, improving
underwriting results and strengthening capitalisation. The
rating also takes
into consideration the sound financial flexibility of Sunshine
Insurance Group
Company Limited (SIG) after the capital infusion of CNY16bn in
2015. Fitch views
SPCI as a core operating subsidiary within SIG, which can
provide capital
support to SPCI, if needed.
In 2015 SIG infused CNY1.9bn capital into SPCI to support its
ongoing business
expansion. Fresh capital and a strong surplus materially
strengthened SPCI's
capital buffer, with its net premium leverage dropping to 2.23x
at the end of
2015 from 2.82x a year earlier. Fitch expects SPCI to maintain
an adequate
solvency buffer to support underwriting risks.
Fitch expects SPCI to continue growing in the near term, given
its wide
distribution network throughout China. The company grew 22.1% in
terms of gross
premiums in 2015, exceeding the market average of 11.6%. SPCI
remains the
seventh largest non-life insurer in China by direct written
premiums in 2015,
while its market share increased to 3.1% in 2015 from 2.8% in
the previous year.
Key rating constraints for SPCI include strong competition and
further motor
insurance pricing liberalisation. Fitch expects small- to
mid-sized insurers
with high exposure to the competitive motor insurance segment to
report volatile
underwriting results, as the Chinese insurance regulator has
decided to include
more regions in a trial to deregulate commercial motor pricing
from January
2016. Motor business premiums accounted for about 76% of SPCI's
gross premiums
written in 2015.
SPCI has accumulated an insurance portfolio with a favourable
loss ratio and has
further improved its underwriting margin in 2015, despite strong
market rivalry
and high growth. Better claim experience further reduced SPCI's
combined ratio
to 95.2% in 2015 from 96.9% a year earlier.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downgrade rating triggers include:
- SIG's consolidated capital score consistently below the
'Strong' category, as
measured by Fitch Prism Factor Based Model (FBM);
- an increase in SIG's financial leverage on a consolidated
basis to higher than
35% for a prolonged period;
- deterioration in SPCI's combined ratio to more than 103% and a
sustained
decline in the operating profitability of Sunshine Life
Insurance Corporation
Limited (SLI), a key affiliate within SIG, with SIG's interest
coverage
consistently below 5x (2015: about 11x).
An upgrade of SPCI's IFS rating is unlikely in the short term,
given the group's
existing credit fundamentals. However, the long-term upgrade
rating triggers
over the medium to include:
- SIG's ability to keep its capitalisation with a capital score
of at least
'Strong', as measured by Prism FBM;
- SIG's ability to consistently maintain its consolidated
financial leverage
below 20%;
- a decrease in SPCI's combined ratio to less than 95% on a
consistent basis and
SLI's ability to continue expanding its existing and new
business, with SIG's
interest coverage persistently higher than 10x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Terrence Wong
Director
+852 2263 9920
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road,
Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001297
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.