(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Nedbank
Group Limited's
(NedGroup) and Nedbank Limited's (Nedbank) Support Ratings to
'4' and '3'
respectively from '2' following parent Old Mutual PLC's (Old
Mutual/BBB+/Stable)
strategic review of its principal subsidiaries and planned sell
down of its
stake in NedGroup.
The Support Ratings have been downgraded because of Fitch's view
of a lower
support propensity from Old Mutual for NedGroup and Nedbank
given the ultimate
parent's intention to sell down its majority and controlling
54.1% stake in
NedGroup (which fully owns South African domestic bank, Nedbank)
expected to be
completed by end-2018.
Fitch does not exclude the possibility of Old Mutual providing
support to
NedGroup and/or Nedbank in case of need while it maintains a
meaningful
ownership share. However, Fitch assesses NedGroup's and
Nedbank's strategic
importance to Old Mutual as diminishing, and is therefore unable
to fully rely
on any potential institutional support from the parent for the
subsidiaries.
NedGroup's and Nedbank's other ratings, including Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs),
Viability Ratings (VRs), National Ratings, are unaffected by the
rating action.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
NedGroup's Support Rating (SR) is downgraded to '4', reflecting
Fitch's belief
of a limited probability of support from Old Mutual in the
transition phase, up
to the point of sale.
The agency has also downgraded the SR of Nedbank to '3',
reflecting that a
moderate probability of support from the South African
authorities is more
likely than from Old Mutual, due to its status as a domestic
systemically
important bank.
Fitch has also assigned a Support Rating Floor (SRF) to Nedbank
of 'BB-' given
the ability and propensity of the authorities to support the
bank if required.
The ability of the South African authorities to support is
indicated by the
sovereign rating of 'BBB-'/Stable. Nedbank's SR and SRF are now
in line with
the larger systemically important banks in South Africa.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS,
Nedgroup's SR is sensitive to Old Mutual selling its stake in
the group either
fully or in parts.
Nedbank's SR and SRF are sensitive to change in the ability or
propensity of the
South African authorities to support the bank. A weaker
propensity to support
could be indicated by a stricter application of resolution
legislation by the
authorities than Fitch's current expectations.
The rating actions are as follows:
Nedbank Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR unaffected at 'F3'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating downgraded to '3' from '2'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB-'
National Long-term Rating unaffected at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating unaffected at 'F1+(zaf)'
Senior unsecured debt: unaffected at 'BBB-'
Subordinated debt unaffected at 'BB+'
Nedbank Group Limited
Long-term foreign currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Long-term local currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR unaffected at 'F3'
Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-'
Support Rating downgraded to '4' from '2'
National Long-term Rating unaffected at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term Rating unaffected at 'F1+(zaf)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Parkinson
Director
+44 20 3530 1420
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
