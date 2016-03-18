(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Nedbank Group Limited's (NedGroup) and Nedbank Limited's (Nedbank) Support Ratings to '4' and '3' respectively from '2' following parent Old Mutual PLC's (Old Mutual/BBB+/Stable) strategic review of its principal subsidiaries and planned sell down of its stake in NedGroup. The Support Ratings have been downgraded because of Fitch's view of a lower support propensity from Old Mutual for NedGroup and Nedbank given the ultimate parent's intention to sell down its majority and controlling 54.1% stake in NedGroup (which fully owns South African domestic bank, Nedbank) expected to be completed by end-2018. Fitch does not exclude the possibility of Old Mutual providing support to NedGroup and/or Nedbank in case of need while it maintains a meaningful ownership share. However, Fitch assesses NedGroup's and Nedbank's strategic importance to Old Mutual as diminishing, and is therefore unable to fully rely on any potential institutional support from the parent for the subsidiaries. NedGroup's and Nedbank's other ratings, including Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Ratings (VRs), National Ratings, are unaffected by the rating action. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR NedGroup's Support Rating (SR) is downgraded to '4', reflecting Fitch's belief of a limited probability of support from Old Mutual in the transition phase, up to the point of sale. The agency has also downgraded the SR of Nedbank to '3', reflecting that a moderate probability of support from the South African authorities is more likely than from Old Mutual, due to its status as a domestic systemically important bank. Fitch has also assigned a Support Rating Floor (SRF) to Nedbank of 'BB-' given the ability and propensity of the authorities to support the bank if required. The ability of the South African authorities to support is indicated by the sovereign rating of 'BBB-'/Stable. Nedbank's SR and SRF are now in line with the larger systemically important banks in South Africa. RATING SENSITIVITIES SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS, Nedgroup's SR is sensitive to Old Mutual selling its stake in the group either fully or in parts. Nedbank's SR and SRF are sensitive to change in the ability or propensity of the South African authorities to support the bank. A weaker propensity to support could be indicated by a stricter application of resolution legislation by the authorities than Fitch's current expectations. The rating actions are as follows: Nedbank Limited Long-term foreign currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR unaffected at 'F3' Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-' Support Rating downgraded to '3' from '2' Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BB-' National Long-term Rating unaffected at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating unaffected at 'F1+(zaf)' Senior unsecured debt: unaffected at 'BBB-' Subordinated debt unaffected at 'BB+' Nedbank Group Limited Long-term foreign currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Long-term local currency IDR unaffected at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR unaffected at 'F3' Viability Rating unaffected at 'bbb-' Support Rating downgraded to '4' from '2' National Long-term Rating unaffected at 'AA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term Rating unaffected at 'F1+(zaf)' 