(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Turkey-based Coca-Cola
Icecek A.S.'s (CCI) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the
IDRs is Stable.
The affirmation of CCI's ratings reflects the company's sound
profit performance
in 2015 and its ability to maintain its conservative credit
metrics, despite
intense competition in Pakistan, the sharp devaluation of many
of the currencies
in its markets and an increase in the value of its foreign
currency debt
following a fall in the Turkish lira.
For 2016, while demand in central Asian markets is likely to
remain subdued, we
expect benefits on CCI's revenues and profit from improving
prospects for
consumption in Turkey and Pakistan. The operational ties and
scope for tangible
economic support by The Coca Cola Company (TCCC, A+/Negative)
should this be
needed, further underpin the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Coca-Cola Bottler
CCI is the fifth-largest bottler in the Coca Cola system and a
key vehicle for
TCCC's expansion into the Middle East, central Asia and
Pakistan. Since 2007,
CCI has been investing heavily in capex and M&A to grow in these
regions. Due to
strong and growing cash flow from operations, these investments
have had limited
adverse effects on CCI's credit metrics. In addition, CCI's
results have shown
resilience to economic cycles and the company's net debt/EBITDA
has remained
within 1.5x and 2.5x over 2009-2015.
Pricing Power, Lower Costs
At end-2015 consolidated net revenue (up 10% in Turkey; down
7.8% in
international segment in USD terms, but, up 14.8% in Turkish
lira terms)
increased 12.3% mainly due to strong pricing, a favourable mix
in Turkey and
positive currency translation effects while volumes grew only
1.9%. The company
also managed to cap cost increases on a combination of hedging
of input costs
and currency exposure in Turkey and lower raw material prices.
As a result, on a
consolidated basis EBITDA grew by a still strong 9%, albeit less
than revenues.
For 2016, while international operations would still suffer from
weak demand and
currency headwinds in central Asia as well as security issues in
the Middle
East, we expect CCI's profits in Turkey to benefit from an
improved outlook for
consumer spending in the country. Fitch expects consumer
spending to be the main
growth contributor to the country's GDP in 2016, driven by a 30%
hike in the
minimum wage, lower oil prices and a potential loosening of
credit conditions in
April. The agency recently revised upwards its GDP growth for
Turkey to 3.5% for
2016.
Volumes and Mix Drive Growth
Over the medium-term, CCI's performance should continue to
benefit from
consistent growth in volume and price per unit case, driven by
a young
population, low soft drinks penetration in its countries of
operations and the
ability to push sales growth, particularly in Turkey, on the
more profitable
'immediate consumption' channel. The company's operations are
well balanced
across the more established Turkish business (50% of 2015
EBITDA) and the higher
potential growth international subsidiaries (50%).
Forex Exposure and Mitigation
Against a majority of CCI's debt denominated in dollars and
euros at end-2015,
cash flow remains generated mainly in Turkish lira and other
Middle Eastern and
central Asian currencies. In 2015, the appreciation of the USD
led to an
increase of CCI's gross debt in Turkish lira by almost 30%.
However, CCI has historically mitigated the impact of TLR
depreciation through
increasing prices and scaling down capex, keeping its credit
metrics intact.
Conservative shareholder distributions further support cash
flow. In 2015, price
increases and a benign cost environment enabled CCI to almost
fully finance
capex of TLR828m (equal to a historically high 12.3% of net
revenues) while
keeping free cash flow (FCF) absorption to a minimal TLR-54m.
Net lease adjusted
funds from operations (FFO)-based leverage has remained
unchanged at 2.4x since
2014. For 2016, management intends to scale down capex to 7% of
net revenues.
Limited Deleveraging Prospects
CCI's efforts to preserve cash flow during challenging times are
counterbalanced
by the company's ambition to remain the leading player in a
region characterised
by strong growth opportunities. This means the company must be
able to swiftly
invest in production capacity and coolers as and when demand
growth resumes
after times of contraction as well as spend on M&A activity when
opportunities
arise. This limits CCI's deleveraging capacity. The ratings
continue to factor
in our forecasts of FFO adjusted net leverage of between 2.0x
and 2.5x and FFO
fixed charge cover of above 6.0x. These are strong credit ratios
for the ratings
and relative to other Coca-Cola bottlers.
Ratings Incorporate Implied TCCC Support
While the legal linkages between CCI and TCCC (which owns 20.1%
of CCI) are
weak, the operational and strategic relationship (CCI represents
an entry point
for TCCC to fast-growing markets) between the two companies is
strong. This
includes TCCC's influence over major decisions, its licensing of
strong global
brands, price mechanisms that can partly protect profits from
currency
fluctuations, and marketing expertise. This is reflected in a
one notch uplift
to CCI's rating from the company's standalone rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Coca Cola
Icecek include:
-TLR/USD exchange rate at 3.10 in 2016, and 3.12 from 2017
onwards;
-Volumes in Turkey to grow at low single digits with average
price per unit case
rising at a conservative rate of around 4% for 2016-2019;
-International volume to grow at low single digits and average
price per unit
case declining (as a result of price increases not sufficiently
offsetting
adverse currency movements in central Asia) by 6% in 2016 before
gradually
stabilising over 2017-2019;
-Consolidated EBITDA margin for 2016 at 15.5% (2014:15.3%);
-Positive FCF (after dividends) due to lower capex of 7% to net
sales but
dividends capped at 35% of distributable net income;
-Minimal M&A spending;
-Adequate liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
-As the highest rated corporate in Turkey, an upgrade of the
IDRs is unlikely
due to CCI's limited scale, diversification and forex exposure.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-A material permanent deterioration in FCF generation or large
acquisition
leading to lease-FFO adjusted net debt above 2.5x for an
extended period along
with FFO fixed charge coverage below 6x.
-Diminishing of CCI's strategic or operational ties with TCCC or
geopolitical
developments affecting its international operations.
-Adverse impact of a sharp devaluation of the Turkish lira on
the company's
credit metrics not accompanied by adequate cash preservation
measures such as
dividend and capex reduction.
-A downgrade of the Country Ceiling for Turkey, which would lead
to a downgrade
of the foreign currency IDR.
LIQUIDITY
Liquidity was supported by unrestricted cash (as defined by
Fitch) of TLR811m at
end-2015, approximately USD1.7bn in undrawn uncommitted (as
typical in Turkey)
bank lines, as well as strong relationships with both local and
international
banks. CCI's next major maturity is in 2018 when TLR1,887.4m of
debt becomes
due.
