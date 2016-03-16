(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Erste Group Bank AG and
UniCredit Bank Austria
AG at 'BBB+' with Stable Outlooks and their Viability Ratings
(VRs) at 'bbb+'.
Volksbanken-Verbund's (VB-Verbund) Long-term IDR has been
affirmed at 'BB+' with
a Positive Outlook and its VR at 'bb+'. Fitch has also affirmed
the Long-term
IDRs of VB-Verbund's member banks at 'BB+' with Positive
Outlooks. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of the major
Austrian banks.
The affirmations reflect the Austrian banking sector's generally
solid operating
environment and Erste and Bank Austria's adequate flexibility to
deal with
recurring challenges in heterogeneous CEE markets. Bank
Austria's ratings also
reflect our expectation that the announced transfer of its CEE
business to its
parent UniCredit S.p.A. (UC; BBB+/Stable/bbb+) will have neutral
implications
for its risk profile and does not affect UC's high propensity to
support its
Austrian subsidiary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Erste and VB-Verbund's IDRs are based on their standalone
profiles as reflected
by their VRs. Bank Austria's Long-term IDR is equalised with
UC's and at the
same level as its VR.
Erste and Bank Austria's identical VRs reflect primarily
comparable business
models and risk profiles resulting from similar positioning in
Austria and in
diverse CEE markets, although Bank Austria's CEE presence is
currently broader.
The VRs also reflect our view that both banks' flexibility to
deal with
recurring but evolving challenges in CEE is adequate but not
strong.
Erste's ratings benefit from its strong and diversified
franchise in its core
Austrian, Czech, Slovakian and Romanian markets, overall
adequate asset quality
and solid capitalisation, funding and liquidity. Erste's
profitability has been
improving thanks to loan impairment charges that are extremely
low in Austria
and declining in CEE, but is still burdened by regulatory costs
and persistently
low interest rates.
Bank Austria's VR factors in our expectation that the bank will
emerge from its
restructuring that will transfer its CEE subsidiaries to its
parent UC with a
significantly narrower, more focused business model, but that
the implications
for its risk profile are likely to be broadly neutral. Bank
Austria is likely to
become a purely domestic bank by end-2016, which will
considerably reduce its
geographic diversification and business scope. However, we
expect the downsized
bank to benefit from its focus on domestic assets in light of
the solid
operating environment in Austria, which is considerably more
developed and
resilient than most CEE economies in which the bank has been
operating so far.
VB-Verbund's VR reflects the considerable risk reduction
achieved via the
spin-off of its former central institution, immigon
portfolioabbau ag, which
concentrated most of the group's impaired legacy assets. As a
result, we
estimate that the group's non-performing loan (NPL) ratio
improved from almost
13% at end-2013 to just below 5% at end-2015. The group's member
banks are in
the process of merging into eight regional and two specialised
banks by end-2017
from a total of 47 at mid-2015. We believe that the process is
well-controlled,
but the scope of the ongoing restructuring gives rise to
significant execution
risk in the short term.
The Positive Outlook on VB-Verbund's Long-term IDR reflects our
view that the
process will significantly and sustainably improve the group's
efficiency. We
also expect the overhauled framework contract between the new
central
institution and the member banks to strengthen the group's
governance and the
cohesion among its members.
We view the three large Austrian banks' NPL and reserve coverage
ratios as
adequate and their volumes of non-impaired forborne loans as
moderate. Asset
quality still varies considerably by country but has been
generally converging
over the past year.
Erste's asset quality has improved rapidly over the past two
years, notably
thanks to large NPL sales, but remains very weak in Romania,
Hungary and
Croatia. Its consolidated NPL ratio fell to 7.1% at end-2015
from 9.6% at
end-2013, due to intensive workout and NPL sales, especially in
Romania, and
recovering loan growth. We believe that the risk of large NPL
inflows has fallen
in Erste's main markets, although some uncertainties remain in
Romania.
The spin-off of Bank Austria's CEE business will strongly
relieve the bank's
asset quality and we expect its NPL ratio to decrease to a
mid-single digit
level upon completion of the transfer. The CEE segment's NPL
ratio was 11.8% at
end-2015, down from 12.4% yoy. Across CEE the trends were mixed,
with clear
negative developments in Russia, where we currently see the
biggest risk,
Ukraine and Croatia. In Austria, the NPL ratio decreased to 5.1%
at end-2015,
and asset quality benefits from the borrower-friendly
environment.
VB-Verbund now operates almost exclusively in the robust
Austrian market and its
loan book consists predominantly of lower-risk retail and small
SME clients. Its
asset quality remains moderately weaker than that of large,
highly rated
European cooperative banks. However, its overhauled risk
management practices
should enable gradual convergence with these peers.
Erste's profit contributions from the individual CEE markets
were far more
balanced in 2015 than in previous years as Romania and Hungary
are stabilising,
although these two markets still create some uncertainty for
medium-term
profits. The Czech unit's share of group pre-tax profit declined
accordingly
despite the unit's still strong performance in absolute terms.
Net profit from
Austria benefited from exceptionally low risk costs, which we
deem unsustainable
through the cycle, but also from loan growth and decreasing
funding costs.
We expect that Bank Austria's performance after the spin-off of
its CEE
operations will be driven by its corporate business, which in
our view has been
moderately profitable across the cycle, and the low-margin
retail operations in
Austria. This is likely to result in less earnings volatility
but also weaker
internal capital generation. Bank Austria's CEE business is
currently suffering
from a fairly modest (but still reasonable) performance in
Russia and one-off
charges in various other CEE countries. The sale of its heavily
loss-making
Ukrainian subsidiary announced in January 2016 is providing
sizeable relief
ahead of the spin-off of the remainder of the CEE business.
However, CEE has
historically contributed the majority of Bank Austria's profits.
We expect VB-Verbund's ongoing restructuring to result in weak
profitability in
2016. Performance should recover to sufficient but moderate
levels in the longer
term, given the saturated Austrian market and the bank's
efforts.
Cost pressure for all banks in the peer group is likely to
remain high in the
medium term due to high recurring regulatory costs in Austria
(bank levies and
contributions to the new resolution and deposit protection
funds), the risk of
new harsher regulation for banks in CEE countries and investment
needs to adapt
to the changing regulatory and competitive landscapes.
The three banks' adequate risk-adjusted capitalisation
progressed during 2015
and is broadly in line with general market expectations for
universal banks. The
high regulatory risk weights, driven by Erste and Bank Austria's
CEE assets and
VB-Verbund's use of the standardised approach, result in solid
leverage ratios.
However, their CEE portfolios expose Erste, and particularly
Bank Austria, to
foreign exchange and RWA volatility. This will be reduced
significantly at Bank
Austria after the spin-off of the CEE portfolio.
Erste's internal capital generation turned positive in 2015
after two negative
years, allowing a strengthening of its phased-in CET1 ratio to
12.3% at end-2015
from 10.6% yoy. As a result, the bank already fulfils its
fully-loaded Pillar 2
requirements. We expect capitalisation to improve gradually on
the back of
resilient operating profit, adequate retained earnings supported
by modest
growth, and manageable risk costs.
Bank Austria's phased-in CET1 ratio improved more moderately, to
11% at
end-2015. As CEE has historically contributed the majority of
Bank Austria's
profits we expect weaker through the cycle internal capital
generation after the
planned spin-off of the CEE portfolio.
VB-Verbund's capitalisation is acceptable but it will need the
cost savings from
the primary banks' mergers to strengthen its internal capital
generation before
it repays the EUR300m state capital of its former troubled
central institution.
Erste and Bank Austria have strengthened their local deposit
franchises in CEE
and maintain large unencumbered liquidity buffers. Their
wholesale funding needs
are limited. Erste's funding benefits strongly from its leading
retail deposit
franchises in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In
addition, the three
peers have large Austrian retail deposit franchises which are
particularly
resilient and not subject to FX volatility. Intragroup funding
needs in Croatia
and Romania have declined substantially in recent years but
remain material.
We expect UC to maintain solid funding and liquidity and
comfortable capital
buffers at Bank Austria as it is likely to continue to issue in
the markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Erste and VB-Verbund's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating
Floor of 'No
Floor' reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors can no longer
rely on full
extraordinary state support. This is driven by the EU's Bank
Recovery and
Resolution Directive (BRRD), which has been fully transposed,
with its bail-in
tool, into Austrian law, effective from 1 January 2015.
Bank Austria's Support Rating reflects our view that the planned
transfer of its
CEE subsidiaries and its 41% stake in its Turkish unit to UC,
where the group's
CEE activities will be centralised, does not affect UC's high
propensity to
support its Austrian subsidiary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Erste and VB-Verbund's IDRs and Erste's senior debt ratings are
sensitive to the
same factors as their VRs. Bank Austria's IDRs and senior debt
ratings are
equalised with UC's IDRs and are at the same level as its VR.
Therefore, a
downgrade of UC's Long-term IDR would not immediately result in
a downgrade of
Bank Austria's IDRs, unless Bank Austria's VR also changes. An
upgrade of UC's
Long-term IDR would result in an upgrade of Bank Austria's IDRs.
Erste's VR could come under pressure if its earnings prospects
or asset quality
deteriorate as a result of changes in market conditions or
adverse political
actions in Romania, Hungary or Croatia. Conversely, an upgrade
of its VR would
require better risk adjusted returns across CEE resulting from
normalised
regulatory, political and risk costs leading to sustainably
higher profits in
these three countries (even though their mid-term contribution
to group profits
is likely to remain modest). Continued efforts to further raise
the Austrian
savings banks' cost efficiency will also be important to limit
the downside risk
to Erste's capital generation, for which it largely relies on
CEE.
Bank Austria's VR could come under pressure if UC targets a more
aggressive
financial profile than we currently expect. A downgrade could
also arise from a
failure to address a deterioration of the domestic retail
business' performance.
Bank Austria's VR is limited on the upside in light of the
narrow geographic
diversification and increasingly wholesale focus of is future
business model.
This is likely to constrain the VR within the 'bbb' category,
even if the bank
significantly improves the performance of its retail business.
The Positive Outlook on VB-Verbund's Long-term IDR reflects the
ongoing
consolidation of its member banks and a high likelihood that it
will be
upgraded, possibly by up to two notches, once the execution risk
of the
consolidation plan has sufficiently receded. Downside risk to
the VR and IDRs
could come from a failure to achieve the necessary cost savings
from the
restructuring or from a severe downturn in Austria's economy or
from the group's
inability to repay the state capital as scheduled, none of which
we expect.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Any upgrade of Erste and VB-Verbund's Support Ratings and an
upward revision of
their Support Rating Floors would be contingent on a positive
change in the
sovereign's propensity to provide support to the bank. This is
highly unlikely
in light of the new regulatory environment, in our view.
An upgrade of Bank Austria's Support Rating would be contingent
on an upgrade of
UC's Long-Term IDR. A downgrade could occur if we perceived a
decrease in UC's
propensity to support, which we deem highly unlikely in the
foreseeable future.
A scenario in which the downsized Bank Austria's role in the
group becomes less
important could result in a downgrade of the Support Rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Erste Group Bank AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Erste Finance (Delaware) LLC: USD10bn CP programme guaranteed by
Erste: affirmed
at 'F2'
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
EMTN programme: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
VB-Verbund
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB+'; Outlook Positive
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
The IDRs of VB-Verbund's members listed below have been affirmed
at
'BB+'/Positive/ 'B' in line with VB-Verbund's IDRs and are
sensitive to the same
drivers as VB-Verbund's IDRs:
start:bausparkasse e.Gen. Genossenschaft mit beschraenkter
Haftung
Bank fuer Aerzte und Freie Berufe AG
Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG
IMMO-BANK AG
Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA Nord eGen
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA Sued eGen
Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft
Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen.
Volksbank Eferding - Grieskirchen reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Enns - St.Valentin eG
Volksbank Feldkirchen eG
Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen.
Volksbank Kufstein-Kitzbuehel eG
Volksbank Landeck eG
Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen.
Volksbank Niederoesterreich AG
Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG
Volksbank Oberes Waldviertel reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberkaernten reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberndorf reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberoesterreich AG
Volksbank Obersteiermark eGen
Volksbank Oetscherland eG
Volksbank Salzburg eG
Volksbank Steiermark Mitte AG
Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Suedburgenland eG
Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen.
Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck - Schwaz AG
Volksbank Voecklabruck-Gmunden e.Gen.
Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen.
Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen.
Volksbank Wien AG
Waldviertler Volksbank Horn reg.Gen.m.b.H.
The IDRs of VB-Verbund's following member banks have been
affirmed at
'BB+'/Positive/'B' and withdrawn as a result of their merger
into other rated
members of the group:
Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen.
Volksbank Donau-Weinland reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen.
Volksbank Obersdorf - Wolkersdorf - Deutsch-Wagram e. Gen.
Volksbank Ost reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG
Volksbank Schaerding, Altheim Braunau
Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 768 076 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst (Erste, Bank Austria)
Maria Shishkina
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1379
Secondary Analyst (VB-Verbund)
Christian Schindler
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1323
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001020
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.