(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Cyprus's decision to exit its
three-year EU-IMF
programme ahead of schedule without a precautionary
post-programme credit line
reflects the sovereign's comfortable cash position and strong
debt management,
which limit refinancing risks, according to Fitch Ratings.
The government concluded the macroeconomic adjustment programme
on 7 March, two
months ahead of the scheduled IMF, and a few weeks ahead of the
EU expirations.
Having completed the penultimate review in January, Cyprus used
only EUR7.3bn of
the total EUR10bn available to it since the programme was
mandated in 2013.
The government's cash buffer, at over EUR1bn as of end-January
2016, will cover
the country's financing needs of around EUR1bn for 2016.
Debt-management
operations aimed at extending maturities further reduce
refinancing risks during
this post-programme period. In November 2015 Cyprus raised
EUR1bn on the
international capital markets and used around half of the
proceeds to buy back
existing debt. The government has stated its intention to issue
again this year,
partly to pre-finance the next peak in redemptions in 2019.
While confidence has been shored up by the ECB's bond buying
scheme, Fitch
expects that Cyprus does not need QE support to tap markets
following its
exclusion from the scheme. According to ECB rules, which exclude
non-investment-grade rated borrowers from the ECB's QE purchases
unless a
bailout programme-related waiver is in place, Cyprus is no
longer eligible for
QE support. ECB cumulative holdings of Cypriot bonds, at
EUR285mn, represent
less than 5% of total Cypriot market debt outstanding, and
around 14% of
long-term market debt issued in 2015.
The economic recovery in Cyprus is underway. GDP grew by 1.6% in
2015, following
a decline of 2.5% in 2014. Growth was supported by lower oil
prices, improving
sentiment, and the euro depreciation, with recoveries seen
across sectors
including tourism. Risks include a weak, albeit improving,
housing market and a
credit-impeding public and corporate debt overhang that could
take years to
unwind.
Progress in banking sector reform has been made, but
implementation is dependent
on the political will to confront debtors, which could wane in
the run-up to
parliamentary elections in May. The foreclosure law, passed in
2015 along with a
new insolvency framework, lies at the heart of efforts to reduce
the banking
sector's exceptionally high stock of non-performing exposures.
Deposits have
been broadly stable since restrictions on capital flows were
removed in April
2015.
On the fiscal front, Cyprus delivered a general government
deficit of 0.5% of
GDP (against 1% estimated by Fitch) for 2015, and is projected
by Fitch to
generate budget surpluses of around 0.2% and 1% of GDP for 2016
and 2017,
respectively. Public debt peaked at just below 109% of GDP in
2015, and is
projected by Fitch to decline to around 100% by 2017. At more
than double the
'B' median of 43% for 2015, Cyprus's high public debt reduces
its ability to
absorb domestic or external shocks.
Fitch upgraded Cyprus's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency
IDRs to 'B+' in
October 2015. The Outlooks on the ratings are Positive. The next
rating review
is scheduled for 22 April.
