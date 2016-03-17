(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks
for Old Mutual
plc's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' and Old
Mutual Wealth Life
Assurance Company Limited's (OMW) Insurer Financial Strength
Rating (IFS) of
'A-' to Evolving from Stable.
Fitch has also downgraded Mutual & Federal Insurance Company
Limited's (M&F) IFS
Rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' and affirmed M&F's and Old Mutual
Life Assurance
Company (South Africa)'s (OMLACSA) National IFS Ratings at
'AAA(zaf)'. The
Outlooks are Stable.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
commentary.
The rating actions follow the announcement of the Old Mutual
group's new
"managed separation" strategy on 11 March 2016, whereby the
group will be split
into four separate businesses by 2018. As a result, Fitch has
revised its
approach to rating the entities of the Old Mutual group from a
group basis to a
standalone basis, where the inherent credit strength of the
major business units
is assessed separately.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The reorganisation aims to separate the group's four major
business units,
namely Old Mutual Emerging Markets, Old Mutual Wealth, Nedbank
and OM Asset
Management. The group expects to materially conclude this
process by end-2018.
This reflects the conclusion of a strategic review by the group
that there are
no significant synergistic benefits in maintaining the current
group structure.
Fitch expects this new strategy to affect the rated entities as
follows:
-Old Mutual plc will ultimately cease to exist in its current
form. The group
announced a new capital management policy, the intention to
reduce group holding
company debt materially and a phased reduction of central costs.
The Evolving
Outlook reflects uncertainty over the evolution of Old Mutual
plc under the new
strategy.
-OMW will operate as a standalone UK/European insurance
business. As a result,
Fitch will no longer apply a South Africa sovereign constraint
on OMW's ratings.
However, the Evolving Outlook reflects material uncertainty
around the future
standalone credit profile of OMW.
-OMLACSA, M&F and Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited (M&F
RF) will continue
to operate as "Core" entities under Old Mutual Emerging Markets
(OMEM). Their
ratings and Outlooks reflect OMEM's current and expected
standalone credit
profile, as the largest profit contributor to the existing Old
Mutual group, and
a market-leading life insurer and fund manager in South Africa.
- The downgrade of M&F's IFS rating, as well as the implied
international IFS
rating for OMEM's South African operations, reflects the
constraint of the South
African sovereign local currency rating (BBB/Stable) on OMEM.
This is a result
of OMEM's exposure to the South African operating environment
and investment
exposure to government securities, reflecting the change in our
approach to
assessing OMEM on a standalone basis. M&F's net underwriting
profit increased
significantly to ZAR273m in 2015 from R79m in 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Old Mutual plc's ratings would be revised as further
reorganisation
announcements are made, including further details on debt
reduction.
OMW's ratings would be revised once Fitch has assessed the
company's standalone
profile, based on more information regarding the proposed
reorganisation,
including the ultimate ownership of OMW.
A one-notch upgrade or downgrade of the South African sovereign
rating would
trigger a corresponding action of M&F's IFS rating, but would
not necessarily
affect Old Mutual plc's and OMW's ratings.
A change to the South African sovereign ratings is unlikely to
affect the
National scale ratings of OMLACSA and M&F, as the relativity of
these ratings to
that of the best credits in South Africa is expected to remain
unaffected.
OMLACSA's National ratings would be downgraded if its
creditworthiness
deteriorates materially relative to the South African sovereign
and its peers in
the South African market.
Given Fitch's view that M&F and M&F RF are "Core" to OMEM under
Fitch's
insurance group rating methodology, any downgrade of OMLACSA's
ratings, as the
primary operating entity of OMEM, would lead to a corresponding
change in M&F's
ratings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Old Mutual plc
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Evolving
from Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+'
Short-term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)'
Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Limited
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Evolving from
Stable
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Evolving
from Stable
Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited (M&F)
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
IFS rating: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited
National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Willem Loots
Director
+44 20 3530 1808
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001079
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
