(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/TOKYO, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Mitsui Sumitomo
Insurance Company, Limited's (MSI) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) Rating and
its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is
Stable. Fitch
has also affirmed the company's USD1.3bn 7% subordinated notes
due 15 March 2072
at 'A-'.
Based on Fitch's group rating methodology, MSI is considered a
core company of
MS&AD Insurance Group (MS&AD Group), along with Aioi Nissay Dowa
Insurance Co.,
Ltd (ADI) and Mitsui Sumitomo Aioi Life Insurance Co., Ltd. MSI
is the largest
operating entity for MS&AD Group.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
MSI's ratings reflects the MS&AD Group's strong business
position in Japan,
diversified underwriting, including the domestic life business
and overseas
business, satisfactory operating performance and adequate
capitalisation
maintained at the group level .
However, MSI's IFS rating is constrained by Japan's Long-Term
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which is 'A/Stable'. In Fitch's
methodology, MSI's
ratings cannot be above the sovereign's because of its large
holdings of
Japanese government bonds and limited net premium contribution
from overseas
(less than 20% in net premiums).
Fitch expects MSI's underwriting profit to remain satisfactory,
as the company
is raising premiums based on underwriting risks. The loss ratio,
excluding the
impact of natural catastrophe losses, improved to 54.3% in the
first half of the
financial year ending March 2016 (1HFY16), from 57.2% a year
earlier. However,
underwriting results are likely to remain volatile due to
catastrophe exposures.
Fitch expects the MS&AD Group to maintain adequate capital
buffers partly
through the faster reduction of strategic shareholdings,
although it acquired
Amlin Plc for about GBP3.4bn. The MS&AD Group's consolidated
statutory solvency
margin ratio (SMR) was 796.0% at end-September 2015, largely
unchanged from
803.9% at FYE15. However, the group's SMR is particularly
sensitive to stock
market performance, due to a heavy investment in domestic
equities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Currently, MSI's IFS ratings is constrained by the Japan's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR, however Fitch may consider upgrading MSI's
rating to above
that of the sovereign by a maximum of one notch, if following
triggers are met:
- Sustained contribution from business outside Japan,
specifically more than 20%
of net premium written sourced from abroad, coupled with
- Maintaining the MS&AD Group's score on Fitch's Prism
Factor-Based Capital
Model (FBM) at 'Strong' ('Strong' at FYE15).
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
- Significant weakening in MS&AD Group's capital, specifically a
decline in the
MS&AD Group's Prism FBM score calculated by Fitch to below
'Strong' for a
prolonged period.
- Sustained deterioration in MSI and ADI's combined ratio to
above 105% (both
below 95% at 1HFYE16).
- If the rating on Japan were lowered, the ratings on the
insurer are also
likely to be lowered, unless the above-mentioned geographical
diversification is
achieved.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Committee Chairperson
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001287
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.