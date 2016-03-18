(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has confirmed
TMB Bank Public
Company Limited's (TMB; BBB-/Stable) USD3.0bn euro medium-term
note (EMTN)
programme rating at 'BBB-', following an update to the terms of
the programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The programme is rated at the same level as TMB's Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-'. Fitch notes that there is no assurance
that notes issued
in the future under the programme will be rated the same as the
programme
rating, as the programme also permits the issuance of
subordinated notes.
TMB's Long-Term IDR is based on its standalone financial
strength, which is
reflected in its Viability Rating (VR). TMB's VR reflects its
improved financial
performance (particularly in asset quality and profitability),
and sound capital
and liquidity positions. TMB is the seventh largest commercial
bank in Thailand,
with a market share of around 5% in loans and deposits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change to TMB's Long-Term IDR would have a similar effect on
the EMTN
programme's rating.
TMB's IDR could face downward pressure if the bank's key credit
profile
measurements in asset quality and leverage deteriorate sharply.
There could be
an upgrade in the IDR if the bank can show that recent
improvements in reserve
coverage, liquidity and capital can be sustained.
The other ratings of TMB are unaffected by this action, and are
as follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: 'F3'
Viability Rating: 'bbb-'
Support Rating: '3'
Support Rating Floor: 'BB+'
National Long-Term Rating: 'A+(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1(tha)'
Long-term foreign-currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-'
Basel III Tier 2 subordinated debt rating: 'A(tha)'
Legacy Basel II subordinated debt rating: 'A(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jackerin Jeeradit
Associate Director
+66 2108 0163
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 5 November 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.