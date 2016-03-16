(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
China-based car
rental company CAR Inc.'s (CAR; BB+/Stable) ratings are not
affected by its
weaker-than-expected 2015 results and the recently announced
share transfer
agreements. Fitch expects that the slower revenue growth will be
more than
offset by slower new car additions, which will result in a
better outlook for
free cash flows (FCF).
CAR's 2015 earnings were slightly weaker than Fitch's forecasts
and management's
previous guidance. This was mainly due to a weaker fourth
quarter as intense
competition in the ride-sharing space reduced demand for
short-distance car
rentals. Utilisation rates in 4Q15 dropped to 60.1% compared
with around 64% in
9M15 and 61.7% in 4Q14. Management now expects revenue in the
short-term rentals
business to rise 20% in 2016, compared with over 30% previously.
The company has also slowed its new-car additions due to the
deceleration in
demand growth, which has resulted in cash flow from operations
being better than
Fitch's expectations. Fitch expects this trend to continue, and
it may allow FCF
to turn positive in 2016, which may reduce CAR's financial
leverage.
Fitch also expects the share transfer arrangements announced by
CAR on 14 March
2016 to be neutral to CAR's credit profile. The arrangements
will see UCAR
Technology Inc., a ride-sharing company affiliated with CAR,
becoming its major
shareholder with a 29.21% stake.
Based on our discussions with management, Fitch does not expect
CAR to raise its
9.35% stake in UCAR nor significantly expand the long-term fleet
leased to UCAR,
which reduces the risk of further cash outlay for UCAR over the
next 12-18
months. Investments into UCAR of CNY1.2bn and new vehicle
purchases of CNY5.0bn
were the key reasons why CAR's FFO-adjusted net leverage rose to
2.7x at the end
of 2015 from 0.9x a year earlier.
