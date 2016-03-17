(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that
China-based Fufeng
Group Limited's (Fufeng, BB/Stable) ratings are not affected by
its weaker 2015
EBITDA, which was due to lower xanthan gum (XG) prices. Ratings
on the maker of
monosodium glutamate (MSG) and XG continue to be supported by
its market
leadership in its key product categories, as well as the
company's improving
free cash flow (FCF) profile as capex requirements fall.
Fufeng's EBITDA margin dropped to 14.5% in 2015 from 16.3% in
2014, driven by
falling XG and fertiliser prices and higher administration
costs. However, Fitch
estimates that the company turned FCF positive in 2015 as
capital expenditure
fell. Fufeng reduced its net debt by 24% to CNY2.8bn at the end
of 2015. Fitch
expects Fufeng to continue generating positive FCF in 2016 and
2017 as capex
needs remain low.
Fufeng's MSG business recorded stable performance in 2015, with
revenue rising
6% and selling prices increasing 4%. The MSG business accounted
for over 50% of
Fufeng's consolidated gross profit. Fufeng is the biggest MSG
producer globally
by capacity, and it enjoys economies of scale, integrated
facilities and
proximity to raw materials, all of which are difficult to
replicate. Fitch
expects Fufeng to further strengthen its cost leadership in MSG
products as
enhanced production technology will be rolled out in all its
manufacturing bases
in 2016.
Fufeng cut XG prices by 27% in 2015 due to fierce price
competition and weak
demand from the oil and gas sector. As a result, the gross
margin of XG products
dropped to 37% in 2015 from 53% in 2014. The company will in
2016 continue to
optimise its customer base in the food processing sector, which
accounts for 50%
of its gross XG sales volume. Fitch does not expect to see a
meaningful
turnaround in the next 12 months given the oversupply in the
market and the
depressed oil and gas market.
