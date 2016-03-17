(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 17 (Fitch) CBS Corporation's (CBS) 'BBB' Issuer
Default Rating is
not affected by the announcement that the company is pursuing
strategic
alternatives for its radio business, according to Fitch Ratings.
CBS had
approximately $8.5 billion of debt outstanding as of Dec. 31,
2015.
While potential transaction details have not been disclosed,
Fitch expects that
CBS will structure a transaction in a leverage neutral manner
and that the
company's financial policy, namely its commitment to a leverage
target of
between 2.5x-2.75x, remain unchanged. Fitch anticipates that the
majority of
proceeds received by CBS in connection with the radio
divestiture will be
distributed to shareholders and that the company will take steps
to reduce debt
to maintain leverage in line with Fitch's 2.75x gross leverage
target for the
current ratings.
From Fitch's perspective, the potential divestiture of the radio
business is
aligned with CBS' content-centric business strategy, which
focuses on more
stable and recurring revenue streams and positions the company
to reduce its
exposure to more volatile advertising revenues. The company's
exposure to
advertising revenues declines to 45% pro forma for the
divestment of its radio
business from approximately 50% during the year ended Dec. 31,
2015.
The anticipated exit from the radio business would enable the
company to focus
on long-term revenue growth opportunities and de-risk its
business model by
reducing its exposure to volatile advertising revenues. CBS
highlighted its plan
to leverage its content-centric strategy to increase revenues by
an incremental
$3.75 billion through 2020. The company intends to capitalize on
its strong
content position to drive long-term revenue growth in
retransmission and reverse
compensation and international distribution while capturing
revenue growth
opportunities presented by changing media consumption patterns
and emerging
devices with over-the-top video services, skinny bundles and
monetization of
time-shifted viewing.
CBS is the second largest operator of radio stations in the U.S.
with 117 radio
stations, with a majority concentrated in the top 25 largest
radio markets.
Fitch estimates that CBS's radio business generated
approximately $1.3 billion
of revenue during 2015, representing 8.8% of consolidated
revenues. Radio
segment revenues declined 6% during 2015 reflecting the weak
advertising
environment, fewer radio stations, and lower political revenues.
Fitch believes
that secular headwinds will continue to dampen the operating
profile within the
radio segment. Listenership will remain under moderate secular
pressure from
competitive alternatives, and Fitch anticipates low- to
mid-single-digit annual
advertising revenue declines (excluding digital).
Competitive alternatives and new Internet and mobile entrants
will reduce time
spent listening to terrestrial radio, although the audience
reach should not
decline substantially. Any decline is expected to be partially
offset by modest
pricing growth. Advertiser demand will remain, given the large
core audience,
the medium's local reach, its targeted nature and low cost.
CBS's capital structure and credit protection metrics remain
stable and within
Fitch's expectations for the current rating. However, CBS's
leverage target
diminishes the capacity and financial flexibility the company
has at the current
rating level from Fitch's perspective. However, Fitch expects
that CBS will
continue investing in its core businesses and growth initiatives
and support
shareholder returns within the context of managing to its
leverage target. Fitch
calculates consolidated gross leverage at 2.6x as of the latest
12 months (LTM)
ended Dec. 31, 2015.
CBS's ongoing investment in content and programming holds the
highest priority
in terms of capital allocation. Share repurchases continue to be
the centerpiece
of CBS's capital allocation strategy and the primary tool the
company will use
to achieve its leverage target. Shareholder returns that exceed
free cash flow
(FCF) generation are incorporated into the current ratings to
the extent that
leverage remains below Fitch's 2.75x total leverage threshold.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating action would likely coincide with CBS adopting a
more
conservative financial policy highlighted by a gross leverage
target of 2.25x or
lower. Moreover, Fitch needs to observe meaningful progress in
CBS's efforts to
transform its revenue mix and reduce its reliance on cyclical
advertising
revenues. Meanwhile, CBS will need to demonstrate that its
operating profile can
sustain itself amid ongoing competitive pressures, changing
media consumption
patterns and evolving technology platforms.
Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide with
discretionary actions
of CBS management including, but not limited to, the company
adopting a more
aggressive financial strategy which increases leverage beyond 3x
or event-driven
merger and acquisition activity that drives leverage beyond 3.5x
in the absence
of a creditable deleveraging plan.
Additionally, negative rating actions could result should Fitch
begin to observe
a negative impact from alternative content distribution
platforms and other
forms of entertainment that is significantly larger than our
expectations. Other
negative triggers include a weakening of the company's
television studio's
ability to produce desired television content, or secure
programming on its
television networks that consistently delivers viewing audience
and related
advertising revenues.
