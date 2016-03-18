(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Decelerating industry fundamentals
and weakness in
forward-looking equity market prices for hotel-related companies
hasn't kept
Chinese companies from dominating the hotel investment landscape
recently,
according to Fitch Ratings.
Chinese investors have been aggressively bidding on mostly
upper-tier hotel
assets in core markets. Historically, this type of activity,
rich property
valuations paid by less-established (often international) market
participants,
has corresponded with U.S. CRE cycle peaks. This cycle could be
shaping up to
follow a similar path.
On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese insurer
Anbang
Insurance Group, Inc. offered to purchase the former Strategic
Hotels & Resorts
assets from Blackstone for $6.5 billion ? a $450 million premium
to Blackstone's
purchase price three months ago (closed in December 2015). Also
on Monday,
Starwood Hotels & Resorts disclosed the receipt of an
unsolicited, highly
conditional and non-binding indication of interest in purchasing
the company
from an Anbang-led investor consortium that includes U.S.
private equity firm
J.C. Flowers & Co. and China-based Primavera Capital Group.
On Friday, Starwood announced that it determined Anbang's
revised offer, of $78
per share, to be a superior proposal and notified Marriott that
it intends to
terminate the previous merger agreement; under the prior
agreement, Marriott has
until 11:59PM ET on March 28 to negotiate a revised offer with
Starwood.
Furthermore, in early February, Hersha Hospitality Trust sold a
70% joint
venture interest in seven previously wholly owned limited
service hotels in New
York for $571.4 million to China-based Cindat Capital Management
Limited.
Hotels in non-core markets are unlikely to benefit from
increased international
investment, at least with respect to China. Several of the
largest institutional
Chinese investors have publicly discussed what Fitch views as a
"core-at-any-cost" investment mentality with respect to hotel
investments that
generally dovetails with the recent Chinese-led investment
activity.
Separately, Anbang's purchase of Strategic will presumably delay
(or scuttle)
the planned large loan/single borrower (LL/SB) U.S. CMBS
transaction related to
Blackstone's acquisition of the company. We had been looking to
the market's
reception of that deal (and a few others) for a contemporaneous
window into
hotel lender appetites.
Relatedly, hotels may have sidestepped some regulatory
uncertainty/disruption
relating to CMBS risk retention, which is set to take effect in
December. On
March 2, the House Financial Services Committee passed H.R. 4620
(aka the
Preserving Access to CRE Capital Act of 2016), which modified
Dodd-Frank's risk
retention requirements for "prudently underwritten, low-risk
commercial real
estate loans." LL/SB CMBS transactions, an important financing
avenue for hotels
during this recovery, generally fit this description.
Absent risk retention relief, we believe the common one-year
term with
multiple-year extension options for hotel loans may have proven
unpalatable to
B-Piece buyers, resulting in less available and more expensive
debt capital for
hotels.
Fitch made widespread downward revisions to growth forecasts in
its latest
Global Economic Outlook published on March 7. We lowered our
2016 growth outlook
for advanced emerging economies to 4.0% from 4.4% in December,
due primarily to
large downward revisions for emerging market commodity producers
such as Brazil,
Russia and South Africa. We also lowered our 2016 growth outlook
for advanced
economies to 1.7% from 2.1%, a level that remains above global
recession
territory.
Nevertheless, by most measures, this cycle looks long in the
tooth. Indeed, the
US is in its seventh year of economic expansion, making this the
fourth-longest
post-war recovery based on recession dating by the National
Bureau of Economic
Research. Concerns are mounting: major equity indices have
declined during the
past year and credit spreads have gapped wider.
Contact:
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
U.S. REITs
+1 212 908-9153
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article, which may include
hyperlinks to companies
and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions
expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Gaming, Lodging & Leisure Global eNewsletter
here
