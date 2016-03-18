(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, March 18 (Fitch) Global banks' departures from Latin
America will go
on as they attempt to improve their return on capital by
changing strategies and
lowering their exposure to the risk presented in some Latin
American markets,
Fitch Ratings says. Citigroup's Brazilian and Argentinean retail
banking
operations are the latest units for sale that exemplify this
trend.
The global banks have been leaving the region mainly for
financial and
regulatory reasons. More stringent capital rules, weaker
earnings, credit losses
and higher compliance and litigation costs, and an effort to
focus on core
strengths in larger markets, mean that global banks will
continue to review
their strategies to optimize their use of capital.
The risk presented by the economic prospects and the operating
environments in
some Latin American countries are also fueling their decision to
leave. Fitch
maintains a negative outlook on the sector in approximately half
of the Latin
American countries. Many have seen deterioration in asset
quality, weak
financial performance and some signs that credit will become
scarcer.
We expect the operating and economic environment for banks in
Argentina, Brazil,
Costa Rica, Ecuador and Venezuela to further deteriorate.
We believe the international banks most likely to remain in
Latin American are
those that have strong franchises in the region. Santander and
BBVA have
well-established presences in the retail banking segment in key
Latin American
countries, and they traditionally were financially independent
of their parent
companies, which may limit the likelihood they would need
support from their
parent companies.
We also believe other international banks will focus on higher
margin business
and on the region's largest markets such as Brazil and Mexico.
HSBC's subsidiary
in Mexico forms part of its North American Free Trade Agreement
strategy, and it
plans to keep a corporate presence in Brazil to support its
global connections.
JPMorgan, BofA Merrill Lynch and Citibank, which operate in
corporate and
investment banking in the region, will also likely stay focused
on those
business lines.
Barclays and Deutsche are among the most recent to announce
their exit or that
they are downsizing operations in the region, following HSBC,
Societe Generale
and others that have further reduced their presence since the
beginning of 2015.
This strategy is not new for some of these banks and is a result
of more focused
capital planning as smaller and capital-consuming operations are
under the
microscope given new and more stringent capital rules and
resolution regimes.
Some Latin American banks already expanded throughout the
region, such as the
large Colombian banks, which made acquisitions across Central
America, and Itau
Unibanco's expansion with acquisitions such as Chile's
Corpbanca. Fitch's
outlook for the sector in most of these countries is stable.
However, the
deteriorating operating environment in other parts of the region
poses
challenges, especially for small to midsize Latin American banks
that do not
hold strong competitive positions in their markets and have
limited options to
withstand a longer negative business cycle.
Global banks exited Latin American countries during other
periods of economic
crisis as well. However, this time the exodus seems to be more
definitive and
not driven solely by the economic cycle. We believe these
factors will mean that
the global banks' presence in the region should continue to
decline and stay low
for the long term, while some local and regional banks should
further enhance
their franchises across Latin American countries.
