(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Metrofinanciera S.A.P.I.
de C.V. Sofom, E.R.'s (Metrofinanciera) foreign and local
currency long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'B-' from 'CCC' and short-term
IDR to 'B' from
'C'. Fitch has also upgraded Metrofinanciera's long-term and
short-term national
scale ratings to 'B-(mex)' and 'B(mex)', respectively, from
'CCC(mex)' and
'C(mex)'. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this press
release.
The upgrade of Metrofinanciera's IDRs and national scale ratings
is driven by
the positive trends in performance and cash flow generation
which drove the
faster-than-expected recovery in its financial results, as it
posted fewer
losses than anticipated in 2015 and expects to reach its
break-even point and
register moderate profits towards the end of 2016. Additionally,
the upgrade
considers the company's proven ability to grow its commercial
loan portfolio and
gradually rebuild its competitive position.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
Metrofinanciera's IDRs and national ratings reflect its improved
capitalization
metrics and financial flexibility following the debt
restructuring process that
took place at the end of 2014. At that time, the company's debt
certificates and
certain development bank liabilities were swapped for equity
shares.
As a result, its tangible common equity ratio increased to 19%
in 2014 from 4.3%
in 2013 (this ratio was 14.9% in 2015). The company's Fitch Core
Capital Ratio
(FCC) and regulatory capital ratio were 13.4% and 16.5%,
respectively, as of
December 2015 (2014: 16.6% and 24.4%). Fitch considers that
despite this
improvement, Metrofinanciera's loss absorption capacity
continues to be
pressured by the high level of unproductive assets on its
balance sheet. The
entity expects to maintain a capital-to-assets ratio of around
17% in 2016 and
15.4% in 2017.
Metrofinanciera's performance has been negative since the 2008
fiscal crisis;
however, there are signs of recovery, since it posted fewer
losses than expected
in 2015. Additionally, the company forecasts it will reach its
break-even point
and register moderate profits towards the end of 2016, sooner
than it had
initially forecast according to its plan. Its efficiency ratio
stood at 68.8% in
2015, as the company registered pre-impairment operating profit
for the first
time since 2008. Its operating return on assets (ROA) was
negative 1.6% in 2015,
compared with negative 19% in 2014.
Fitch expects that the company will be able to sustain the
incipient recovery in
financial performance by benefitting from the low interest
expenses continuing
since the last debt restructuring process and as its growing
commercial loan
portfolio provides an increasing income base, while it keeps
operating costs
contained and continues disposing of its unproductive assets.
Since the 2014 restructuring, all of Metrofinanciera's funding
is provided by
Sociedad Hipotecaria Fedederal (SHF; a local development bank),
which became the
majority shareholder in 2014, and Fondo de Operacion y
Financiamiento Bancario a
la Vivienda (Fovi; a trust administered by SHF). The maturity
profile of the
credit lines is manageable, with only MXN17.4 million due in
2016, which is
amply covered by existing liquidity in the form of cash
equivalents (4.4x as of
December 2015). The company benefitted from the
post-restructuring terms, as it
was determined that payment of the credit lines would be made
using a
pass-through scheme by making payments as collections on the
loan portfolio were
made.
Metrofinanciera became a regulated financial entity in 2015.
During the past
year the entity implemented important improvements in corporate
governance
practices, internal controls, and risk management, which Fitch
deems as positive
for the long-term prospects of the entity, given that events in
2008 were
partially related to poor control over internal processes.
Asset quality continues to be one of Metrofinanciera's main
weaknesses, in terms
of non-performing loans (NPLs), foreclosed real estate, and
other unproductive
assets. As of December 2015, the company's impaired loan ratio
stood at 24.9%,
down from the 36.6% in 2014. Reserves covered 67.1% of impaired
loans as of
December 2015 (2012-2014 average: 64.5%).
As of December 2015, the company had foreclosed assets amounting
to MXN590
million. The impaired loan ratio adjusted for gross charge-offs
and foreclosed
real estate was a high 35.4% in 2015 (2014: 47.4%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS and NATIONAL RATINGS
Rating upside potential is limited in the short- to medium-term.
Fitch will
consider upgrading Metrofinanciera's ratings when the company
proves it is able
to consolidate the recovery of its financial performance in the
medium term and
sustain positive cash flow, while it continues to grow its
commercial loan
portfolio and maintains related loan impairment charges at
adequate levels.
Further improvements on asset quality (NPLs and portfolio
concentrations) could
also benefit the ratings.
Ratings could be downgraded if the company is not able to
sustain the recent
recovery in its financial performance. A material deterioration
of its
commercial loan portfolio and pressures on its capital position
reflected in an
FCC below 10%, along with failure to generate positive cash
flows could also
negatively affect Metrofinanciera's ratings.
Fitch upgrades the following ratings:
Metrofinanciera S.A.P.I. de C.V. Sofom, E.R.
--Long-term foreign currency IDR to 'B-' from 'CCC';
--Short-term foreign currency IDR to 'B' from 'C';
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'B-' from 'CCC';
--Short-term local currency IDR to 'B' from 'C';
--National Long-term rating to 'B-(mex)' from 'CCC(mex)';
--National Short-term rating to 'B(mex)' from 'C(mex)';
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
