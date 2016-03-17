(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Newell
Rubbermaid Inc.'s
(Newell) long-term ratings to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+' and short-term
ratings to 'F3'
from 'F2' due to the pending acquisition of Jarden Corporation
(Jarden) valued
at $19.5 billion (as of March 1, 2016). Fitch previously placed
the ratings on
Negative Watch in December 2015 when Newell initially announced
the transaction.
The Rating Outlook is now Stable.
The acquisition will be funded with Newell shares (226 million
shares) and $9.5
billion in new debt. This reflects an acquisition multiple of
16.2x on Jarden's
2015 reported EBITDA of $1.2 billion or close to 13x pro forma
the inclusion of
Jarden's acquisitions of Jostens (closed November 2015) and
Waddington (closed
July 2015). The transaction is expected to close during second
quarter 2016.
Newell will repay $4.6 billion of Jarden's existing debt. It
will assume
approximately $630 million of Jarden debt ($300 million
principal amount of 5%
senior notes due 2023 and EUR300 million principal amount of 3
3/4% senior notes
due 2021 that will be exchanged into Newell unsecured debt).
Newell put in place
a $1.5 billion term loan due 2019 and expects to issue $8
billion in unsecured
notes. Newell also upsized its credit facility to $1.25 billion
due 2021 from
$800 million to provide additional flexibility.
The rating revision to 'BBB-' reflects Fitch's expectations that
the leverage
for the combined entity will be around 3.5x in 2018 from a
current pro forma
leverage of around 5.5x (pro forma for announced acquisitions
and divestitures
at Jarden and Newell). Newell standalone leverage was 2.9x at
the end of 2015
and Fitch had previously expected Newell's leverage to decline
to under 2.5x at
the end of 2016, reflecting a full year of Elmer's results
(acquired in October
2015).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Scale on Strong Organic Growth
With $15.5 billion in pro forma revenue, the combined companies
will have scale
with both vendors and customers, particularly in international
markets, bringing
benefits in procurement, back office and some overhead. Jarden
is a
cross-selling enterprise and could bring additional benefits in
gaining new
distribution and vice versa. For example, Jarden has greater and
better Direct
to Consumer ecommerce capabilities and has built a platform that
Newell can
leverage.
Both Jarden and Newell have strong organic growth prospects as
standalone
companies. Newell has grown top line organically by 3% annually
over the past
three years although overall top line has been flat at about
$5.9 billion over
the past five years due to currency headwinds. EBITDA has
improved to $1,050
million in 2015 from $930 million in 2011 due to Project Renewal
expense
management initiatives. Fitch expects Newell's organic top line
growth to remain
in the 3% range over the next 24 - 36 months and standalone
EBITDA to grow to
$1.2 billion in 2018.
Jarden's pro forma top line has grown to $9.7 billion in 2015
from $6.7 billion
in 2011, with organic top line growth of around 5% annually over
the past three
years and a number of sizable acquisitions. 2015 EBITDA was $1.2
billion, up
from $910 million in 2011 and Fitch expects standalone 2016
EBITDA to be $1.5
billion, reflecting full year contribution from its recent
acquisitions. Fitch
expects Jarden can also sustain organic topline growth in the 3%
range annually.
High Leverage but Expect Mid-3x Leverage by 2018
Fitch expects pro forma leverage near 5.5x at transaction close
but expects
leverage to trend towards the mid-3x by end of 2018, assuming
underlying trends
remain strong, targeted synergies are substantially realized
(with $500 million
targeted by end of 2019), and Newell pays down debt with FCF.
Fitch expects Newell to start paying down debt beginning 2016
and FCF is
expected to be close to $800 million in 2017 and approach $1
billion in 2018.
Newell has $900 million in debt maturities through 2018
(excluding its A/R
facility) as well as the recently issued $1.5 billion term loan
due in 2019, and
Fitch expects this debt to be paid off to get leverage below
3.5x. There are
opportunities within the broad portfolio for brands to be pruned
and reduce debt
if necessary, but this is not currently contemplated in Fitch's
projections.
Newell has historically operated with leverage at or below 2.5x;
however, with
the announcement of this acquisition, the company has changed
its financial
policy to target leverage in the 3.0x-3.5x range.
Vastly Different Operating Models Pose Integration Risk
Jarden is a highly decentralized and entrepreneurial sales
enterprise which grew
via acquisitions from approximately $300 million in 2001 to a
pro forma $9.7
billion with several large acquisitions in 2015. Jarden is a
holding company
with a relatively hands-off management style over the companies
purchased over
the years.
Newell on the other hand has transitioned to a centralized
business model over
the past five years, raising the possibility of a conflict in
business
approaches that could hinder integration. As a result,
integration activities to
achieve synergies have to be more thoughtful than most
combinations to avoid
meaningful disruption or loss of business and talent.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions for Newell on a combined basis with
Jarden include:
--Organic revenue growth rate of 3% annually (offset by foreign
exchange of 2%
in 2016 and neutral FX thereafter) on a pro forma base of $15.5
billion;
--EBITDA growing to $3.2 billion in 2018 from a 2015 pro forma
EBITDA base of
$2.4 billion (annualizing recent acquisitions and divestitures);
--FCF generation of $800 million in 2017 and approaching $1
billion by 2019;
--Pro forma combined leverage of 5.5x trending to below 3.5x by
2018 on EBITDA
growth and $2.4 billion of debt reduction.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action could result from marked and sustained
deceleration in
organic revenue growth over the next two years relative to our
3% expectation,
or material decline in EBITDA margin from the anticipated 19%
range due to loss
of business or talent or the failure to achieve targeted
synergies. These issues
and/or the lack of significant debt reduction such that leverage
of 3.5x or less
is not achieved by the end of 2018 would result in a negative
rating action.
Fitch does not anticipate a positive rating action in the near
term. However, a
positive rating action could result from the ability and public
commitment to
sustain leverage under 3.0x, while maintaining strong business
momentum.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded Newell Rubbermaid, Inc.'s ratings as
follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB+';
--$1.25 billion senior unsecured credit facility to 'BBB- from
'BBB+';
--Existing senior unsecured notes, 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR to 'F3' from 'F2';
--Commercial paper to 'F3' from 'F2'.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
--$1.5 billion senior unsecured term loan 'BBB-';
--New $8.6 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
