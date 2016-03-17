(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a senior
unsecured debt
rating of 'A-' to Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.'s (MMC) new
issue of $350
million 3.3% senior notes due 2023. A full list of MMC's ratings
follows at the
end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects MMC to use the net proceeds of this offering for
general corporate
purposes. The company's debt maturities remain well-laddered and
interest
expense remains manageable as MMC was able to take advantage of
the current low
rate environment. Fitch expects that MMC's key credit ratios
will continue to
approximate recent levels over the next 12 - 24 months.
MMC's consolidated EBIT operating margin, debt-to-EBITDA ratio,
and EBITDA-to
interest coverage ratios have each been consistently strong and
are projected to
remain so following the incremental debt issue. Given MMC's
prospects for solid
earnings growth in 2016, Fitch expects these key credit metrics
to remain well
within guidelines for the current rating category. The ratings
continue to
reflect MMC's continued trend of improved operating performance
and stronger
credit metrics that has persisted for several years.
The company has successfully demonstrated consistent and
material key credit
metric improvement over the past several years. For the full
year 2015, MMC's
EBITDA-to-interest expense coverage was excellent at roughly
18x, and financial
leverage as measured by debt-to-EBITDA remained moderate at
1.5x. Pro forma for
the additional $350 million debt issuance, financial leverage
will increase only
modestly to 1.6x which is within Fitch's expectations.
The ratings also reflect MMC's strong balance sheet and
financial flexibility.
The company reported $1.4 billion of cash and equivalents at
Dec. 31, 2015, and
also maintains a $1.2 billion multicurrency unsecured revolving
credit facility
that expires in 2019. Fitch expects free cash flow to continue
increasing over
time due in part to expense reductions and projected earnings
growth. Favorably,
restructuring expenses have recently been immaterial, and share
repurchases are
considered to be discretionary in order to preserve liquidity
($1.4 billion
repurchased in 2015).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade if observed
over a sustained
period of time include:
--Debt-to-EBITDA exceeding 2.0x; and
--EBITDA-to-interest expense coverage deteriorating to levels
below 10.0x; or
--If MMC incurred material charges arising from litigation or
regulatory rulings
that could affect long-term performance;
--If MMC were to report a material goodwill impairment that
casts doubt on its
ability to generate future earnings and cash flows.
Longer-term key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade if
observed over a
sustained period of time include:
--Consolidated EBIT operating margins of 20% or better;
--Debt-to-EBITDA approaching 1.0x;
--EBITDA-to-interest expense in excess of 18.0x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has assigned the following rating:
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
--$350 million 3.3% senior notes due 2023 'A-'.
Fitch currently rates MMC as follows:
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--$250 million 2.30% senior debt due 2017 'A-';
--$250 million 2.55% senior debt due 2018 'A-';
--$300 million 2.35% senior debt due 2019 'A-';
--$500 million 2.35% senior debt due 2020 'A-';
--$500 million 4.80% senior notes due 2021 'A-';
--$250 million 4.05% senior debt due 2023 'A-';
--$600 million 3.50% senior notes due 2024 'A-';
--$500 million 3.50% senior debt due 2025 'A-';
--$600 million 3.75% senior debt due 2026 'A-';
--$300 million 5.875% senior debt due 2033 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
