JAKARTA, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings believes Indonesia's
auto sales could
recover 3%-5% in 2016 on the back of an improved economic
outlook and lower
interest rates, which may improve consumer purchasing power.
This is despite
declining domestic auto sales in the first two months of 2016,
which followed 18
months of consecutive sales declines.
Based on the latest data from the Indonesian Automotive Industry
Association
(Gaikindo), car and motorcycles sales declined 5% and 11% yoy to
173,000 units
and 941,000 units respectively in the first two months of 2016.
But this latest
result is the smallest percentage decline since August 2014.
Supporting a recovery, Indonesia's economic growth may be
boosted by government
policies, which include accelerated infrastructure spending,
says Fitch. In
addition, Bank Indonesia has cut its reference rate by a total
of 75 bps in the
past three months to 6.75% in March 2016, which would support
auto loans
financing. About two-thirds of car purchases in Indonesia are
made using car
loans.
While continued weak commodity prices will dampen demand for
commercial
vehicles, Fitch says this could be partly offset by increased
construction
sector demand, as the government plans to boost infrastructure
spending.
However, weak commodity prices and delays in executing
government spending may
hinder growth. Persistently weak oil prices will affect
Indonesia's two main
export products, commodity-related coal and crude palm oil -
also limiting price
recovery.
