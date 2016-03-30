(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Auto ABS Index - Australia: The
Dinkum ABS Index
- 4Q15
here
SYDNEY, March 30 (Fitch) Australian prime auto asset-backed
securities (ABS)
losses improved over 4Q15, with the annualised net-loss rate
dropping 13bp
quarter on quarter (qoq) to 0.39% in December 2015, as new
transactions were
added to the index, according to Fitch Rating's latest Dinkum
ABS Index.
Prime auto ABS issuance was at a record high of AUD6.8bn in
2015, 13.5% higher
than the previous year. The fourth quarter experienced the
highest quarterly
issuance, with three auto ABS transactions issued, totalling
AUD2.6bn. No
transactions were redeemed. The outstanding collateral
underlying the index
increased by AUD0.9bn to AUD10.8bn.
The 30+ and 60+ delinquencies increased 11bp and 17bp
year-on-year in December
2015 to 1.10% and 0.54%. Arrears deteriorated due to Christmas
and holiday
spending. Borrowers may have struggled to adjust spending
following lower real
wage growth over 2015. Arrears were assisted by retail petrol
and diesel fuel
prices declines of 12.9% and 17% in the year to December 2015,
which helped
alleviate spending pressures.
Recovery rates are trending downwards, as competitive new car
sale prices put
downwards pressure on used vehicle prices. Recovery rates on
repossessed cars
were 44.3% in December 2015.
The current and historical Dinkum ABS Index data is available in
Excel form
through the full report entitled, 'Auto ABS Index - Australia:
The Dinkum Index
- 4Q15', available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the
link above.
Contacts:
Katie Brookes
Analyst
+612 8256 0364
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW
2000, Australia.
James Zanesi
Director
+612 8256 0306
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director,
Head of Australian and New Zealand Structured Finance
+612 8256 0350
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0304, Email:
leni.vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.