(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, March 17 (Fitch) Bharti Airtel's plan to acquire
1800MHz spectrum in
six Indian service areas, or "circles", from smaller telco
Videocon highlights
Bharti's need to boost its 4G spectrum amid pending competition
from the entry
of Reliance Jio, part of Reliance Industries, in 2H16, says
Fitch Ratings.
Bharti's 'BBB-' rating will remain intact with its FFO-adjusted
net leverage
(excluding deferred spectrum assets) about 2.0x
post-transaction. It will fund
the INR44.3bn (USD0.66bn) spectrum acquisition from the sale of
operations in
Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone to France's Orange.
Bharti's ratings have moderate headroom, given its plan to sell
non-core assets
despite higher competition and capex requirements in India.
These include its
struggling Bangladesh business and operations in two additional
African markets.
Bharti had announced plans earlier to invest USD3bn annually
over the next three
years to improve voice and data networks.
The acquisition will give Bharti the ability to offer 4G
services in 19 of 22
circles compared with Jio, which has access to 4G spectrum in
all 22 circles.
Vodafone and Idea have 4G spectrum in five and 12 circles,
respectively.
Bharti's deal comes amid rapid growth in data services, as usage
is doubling
annually while data average revenue per user (ARPU) per month
has jumped to over
INR200 - higher than Voice's INR137.
The top four Indian telcos have been keen to acquire spectrum
from smaller
unprofitable firms since September 2015, when the regulator
allowed spectrum
trading among telcos. Earlier, third-largest Idea Cellular
showed interest in
acquiring Videocon's spectrum in two circles for INR33bn, but
the deal collapsed
as Bharti agreed to acquire the same. Bharti's acquisition price
of INR44bn is
about 65% higher than the regulatory auction reserve price -
adjusted for the
residual life of 16 years - as the spectrum is contiguous to
Bharti's existing
spectrum in 1800MHz.
Fitch maintains a negative outlook on the Indian telco industry
for 2016 as we
expect the credit profiles of the top-four telcos to come under
pressure from
tougher competition, larger capex requirements and debt-funded
M&A. The entry of
Jio will intensify the competition.
The industry blended tariff should fall by 5%-6% as Jio's entry
will arrest the
rise in data average revenue per user (ARPU) despite rising data
usage, and as
voice ARPU will continue to fall due to data cannibalisation.
The top four
telcos' average operating EBITDA margin will narrow by
100bp-200bp (2015: 35%)
due to pricing pressure on the higher-margin data services and a
rise in
marketing spend as data competition rises
The Indian telco industry will continue to consolidate, and we
expect five to
six operators to emerge from the shake-out. The top four -
Bharti, Vodafone
India, Idea Cellular and Reliance Communications (Rcom,
BB-/Stable) - are likely
to raise their revenue market share to 80% from 77% last year.
Unprofitable
telcos, such as Videocon, Aircel and Tata, could exit, given
their unviable
business model, now that they are able to sell their
under-utilised spectrum.
Contacts:
Nitin Soni
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7235
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
