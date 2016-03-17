(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, March 17 (Fitch) Bharti Airtel's plan to acquire 1800MHz spectrum in six Indian service areas, or "circles", from smaller telco Videocon highlights Bharti's need to boost its 4G spectrum amid pending competition from the entry of Reliance Jio, part of Reliance Industries, in 2H16, says Fitch Ratings. Bharti's 'BBB-' rating will remain intact with its FFO-adjusted net leverage (excluding deferred spectrum assets) about 2.0x post-transaction. It will fund the INR44.3bn (USD0.66bn) spectrum acquisition from the sale of operations in Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone to France's Orange. Bharti's ratings have moderate headroom, given its plan to sell non-core assets despite higher competition and capex requirements in India. These include its struggling Bangladesh business and operations in two additional African markets. Bharti had announced plans earlier to invest USD3bn annually over the next three years to improve voice and data networks. The acquisition will give Bharti the ability to offer 4G services in 19 of 22 circles compared with Jio, which has access to 4G spectrum in all 22 circles. Vodafone and Idea have 4G spectrum in five and 12 circles, respectively. Bharti's deal comes amid rapid growth in data services, as usage is doubling annually while data average revenue per user (ARPU) per month has jumped to over INR200 - higher than Voice's INR137. The top four Indian telcos have been keen to acquire spectrum from smaller unprofitable firms since September 2015, when the regulator allowed spectrum trading among telcos. Earlier, third-largest Idea Cellular showed interest in acquiring Videocon's spectrum in two circles for INR33bn, but the deal collapsed as Bharti agreed to acquire the same. Bharti's acquisition price of INR44bn is about 65% higher than the regulatory auction reserve price - adjusted for the residual life of 16 years - as the spectrum is contiguous to Bharti's existing spectrum in 1800MHz. Fitch maintains a negative outlook on the Indian telco industry for 2016 as we expect the credit profiles of the top-four telcos to come under pressure from tougher competition, larger capex requirements and debt-funded M&A. The entry of Jio will intensify the competition. The industry blended tariff should fall by 5%-6% as Jio's entry will arrest the rise in data average revenue per user (ARPU) despite rising data usage, and as voice ARPU will continue to fall due to data cannibalisation. The top four telcos' average operating EBITDA margin will narrow by 100bp-200bp (2015: 35%) due to pricing pressure on the higher-margin data services and a rise in marketing spend as data competition rises The Indian telco industry will continue to consolidate, and we expect five to six operators to emerge from the shake-out. The top four - Bharti, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular and Reliance Communications (Rcom, BB-/Stable) - are likely to raise their revenue market share to 80% from 77% last year. Unprofitable telcos, such as Videocon, Aircel and Tata, could exit, given their unviable business model, now that they are able to sell their under-utilised spectrum. Contacts: Nitin Soni Director Corporates +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. #35-05, Suntec Tower 4 6 Temasek Boulevard Singapore, 038986 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.