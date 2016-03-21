(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed London- and
Netherlands-based media groups RELX PLC's and RELX NV's
(together, RELX)
Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB+'.
The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available below.
RELX has a high quality, balanced portfolio of businesses that
are competitively
well positioned and geographically diversified. The businesses
are strongly
entrenched within their market sub-segments with a significant
proportion
generating stable and visible cash flows. Fitch expects RELX's
funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage will gradually increase
to 3.0x by 2018
from 2.5x at end-2015 as a result of increases in cash taxes,
investments in M&A
and ongoing share buyback programmes. The increase is, however,
well within
RELX's current 'BBB+' rating, where the company is strongly
positioned.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Stable and Visible Cash Generation
RELX has a strong portfolio of businesses spanning journal
publishing, risk and
business analytics, legal applications & exhibitions. The
portfolio is
geographically well diversified with 52% of revenues based on
subscription
services and 46% based on transactional services.
The recurring nature of the subscriptions revenues, which are
primarily
generated from its Scientific, Technical and Medical and Legal
divisions
underpin RELX's credit profile. The services provided by these
divisions are
well-established and entrenched within the workflow of the
customers they
service and support the company's competitive position while
generating healthy
and visible cashflow streams. RELX has one of the strongest
pre-dividend free
cash flow (FCF) margins in the sector at 19%. We expect this to
remain stable,
allowing revenue and profit growth to translate into FCF growth.
Growth Tailwinds to Continue
RELX has grown underlying revenues by 3% and underlying adjusted
operating
profit by 5%-6% per annum over the last five years. Fitch
expects that RELX will
on average continue to grow revenue at similar rates over the
next three years
while managing modest increases in margin. The main drivers to
this will be a
combination of business model transition, customer value-based
product
development, expansion into growth markets and efficiency
improvements.
Transition to Decision Tools
RELX has reduced its dependence on advertising and print
revenues, which now
account for 2% and 15% of total group revenues respectively. The
process of
reformatting print reference into electronic reference is
largely complete with
revenues from electronic formats in 2015 accounting for 70% of
total, up from
22% in 2000. The transition to electronic reference reduces the
risk to future
cash flows while providing opportunity to leverage technology
for new products
and applications.
The company's current focus is to take advantage of its
electronic reference
material by building analytic and decision tools that increase
the value of its
customer propositions. While the penetration of electronic
decision tools is
high within the Risk and Business Analytics division, Fitch
believes the
opportunity for growing this aspect of the business within other
divisions is
strong.
Disciplined Financial Policy
RELX has a disciplined target to manage leverage at around
2.1x-2.5x net debt to
EBITDA (adjusted for pension and leases). Potential increases in
cash taxes,
ongoing M&A and share buybacks will see the company's FFO
adjusted net leverage
gradually increase to 3.0x by 2018 from 2.5x in 2015.
Management's focus is on
organic development, acquisitions to support portfolio reshaping
and a
shareholder remuneration policy with share buybacks employed to
help the company
maintain its leverage target on a sustained basis.
Business Risks Remain Remote
RELX's rating encompasses two key business risks. Firstly, open
access
publishing, which creates an alternative platform to
subscription-based pricing
for journal publishing. Secondly, rapid developments in
technology and new
business models necessitate the need for significant on-going
organic and / or
M&A investments. Fitch views that the associated risks are
well-managed by the
company and that changes in new business models and technology
are also points
of opportunity for the company.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Revenues to grow by 2% to 3% per annum over the next three
years
- Adjusted operating margins and FCF margins remaining broadly
stable at 30% and
9% respectively.
- Cash tax payments to progressively increase by 25% to 30% over
the next three
years from GBP343m in 2015.
- Fitch expects RELX to maintain its M&A programme of
GBP300m-GBP350m per year.
- Existing shareholder remuneration policy to continue with
dividends growing at
approximately 5% per annum and around GBP1.8bn of share buybacks
between 2016
and 2018.
- No disruptive impact on or change to the Scientific, Technical
& Medical
journals unit from the evolution of open access subscription
models.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- A more conservative stance towards financial leverage and
shareholder
remuneration.
- Expectations that FFO adjusted net leverage would trend to
below 2.5x on
sustained basis.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage exceeding 3.25x over a sustained
period.
- A marked deterioration in RELX's operating environment.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
RELX has a strong liquidity position with cash and equivalents
of GBP122m at
end-2015. The company has undrawn committed bank facilities of
USD2bn expiring
in July 2020, which are used to backstop GBP218m of commercial
paper, and short
term loans. Fitch expects RELX to remain FCF-positive under most
downturn
scenarios modelled by the agency.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
RELX PLC and RELX NV:
Long-term IDR: affirmed 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
RELX Finance BV:
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed 'BBB+'
Senior unsecured notes issued by Aquarius + Investments PLC and
ELM BV: affirmed
'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
RELX Capital Inc.:
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed to 'BBB+'
RELX Inc.
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
RELX Intellectual Properties SA
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
RELX (Investments) plc.
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Elsevier Finance SA
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
James Hollamby
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1656
Supervisory Analyst
Tajesh Tailor
Director
+44 20 3530 1726
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chairperson
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001253
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.