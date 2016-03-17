(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) The extra funding for UK flood defences
announced by
Chancellor George Osborne on Wednesday is positive for the
insurance sector as
it reduces the risk of a shortfall in the country's flood
reinsurance scheme,
Fitch Ratings says. If the scheme's funds and reinsurance cover
were inadequate
to meet outgoings then insurers would have to make up the
difference in the near
term.
The extra spending announced in the UK budget - GBP700m over the
next five years
- will be funded by a 0.5 percentage point increase in the
insurance premium tax
(IPT). This represents a roughly 30% increase to the current
GBP2.3bn capital
programme over the same period.
A series of storms over the winter raised questions about the
adequacy of flood
defences. Even some recently installed defences proved
inadequate, highlighting
the risk of a long-term increase in the number of properties at
significant risk
of flooding. The flood reinsurance scheme, known as Flood Re, is
designed to
provide cover for these properties and is funded by a levy on
insurance
policies. A failure to keep up flood defence spending would
therefore increase
the number of properties the scheme would have to cover,
increasing the risk
that it would not be able to meet future claims.
The latest estimate of insured losses from the winter storms put
the cost at
around GBP1.3bn. We do not believe this will be enough to
significantly increase
household insurance premiums, but it may slow the recent fall or
create a modest
temporary rise.
The increase in IPT to fund the flood defence spending should
not have a
significant impact on insurers as we expect they will pass it on
to customers.
However, firms could benefit marginally if they increase
premiums by more than
the increase in the tax rate. This happened the last time the
IPT was increased
in November, when even after stripping out the IPT element,
motor premiums in
the quarter rose the most since 2010.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
