(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sweden's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Sweden's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA'
and the Short-Term foreign currency and CP IDRs have been
affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sweden's 'AAA' ratings reflect high income per capita, strong
governance
indicators - even in comparison with 'AAA' rated peers - and a
track record of
sound economic policy management.
The Swedish economy has expanded by 2% on average over the past
five years,
recovering strongly from the recession of 2008. Boosted by
expansionary monetary
policy, GDP growth accelerated to 3.8% in 2015, more than double
the estimated
growth rate of the 'AAA' median (1.7%). The main driver of this
was domestic
demand - in particular private investment. Fitch expects growth
to slow only
slightly over the next two years, to 3.2% this year and 2.8% in
2017.
Strong growth has translated into labour market improvements.
The unemployment
rate had fallen to 7.0% in January from 7.8% in January last
year. We expect a
further fall to an average of 6.8% in 2016. At the same time,
demographic
trends, notably higher immigration, will make a further sharp
fall in
unemployment unlikely. Sweden received almost 163,000 asylum
applications (which
is around 1.6% of total population) last year, more than double
the 2014 number.
The precise impact and the persistence of sharp increases in
population and
inward migration are uncertain. In the short term, we expect a
boost to economic
growth, mainly from higher government spending and construction.
At the same
time, it may take time to absorb substantial inflows into the
labour market and
for the new arrivals to find jobs.
Despite strong growth, inflation and inflation expectations are
still low. With
the krona appreciating, the Riksbank loosened monetary policy
further by
cutting its policy rate to -0.50% from -0.35% in February.
Consumer price
inflation was 0.4% in February, while underlying inflation
(excluding mortgage
payments) was 1.1%. The Riksbank's latest projections suggest
that the policy
rate may stay negative for the next two years. We expect
inflation to pick up
this year and next, as base effects from low import prices drop
out of annual
comparisons, and higher resource utilisation pushes up labour
costs. Collective
wage agreements for around three million employees expire over
the coming
months, with industrial unions having asked for a 2.8%
settlement.
Above-forecast economic growth led to a sharper than expected
fall in the
government deficit last year. The deficit declined from 1.6% of
GDP in 2014 to
0.3% in 2015. The improvement was driven by a fall in the
expenditure ratio of
0.8 percentage points. We expect the deficit to rise slightly
over the forecast
horizon, to 0.5% of GDP this year and then to 0.8% in 2017.
Following the budget
last year, extra spending of SEK11bn (around 0.3% of GDP) was
allocated to face
the refugee crisis. Overall the Ministry of Finance estimates
that government
expenditure by 2017 will be SEK40bn (around 1% of GDP) higher
than it would have
been otherwise, due to the impact of the extra migration flows.
We estimate that the government debt to GDP ratio fell back to
43.6% in 2015,
from 44.8% in 2014. This is in line with the 'AAA' median.
Strong economic
growth and low interest costs will push the debt to GDP ratio
down to 42.2% in
2016 and 41.2% in 2017.
In our view, high household indebtedness and house prices pose
risks to
macroeconomic developments in Sweden. Corrections in house
prices or in
households' willingness to take on more debt may lead to a
retrenchment in
domestic demand. House prices rose sharply in 2015, pushed up by
strong real
incomes growth and low interest rates. Over the year as a whole
they rose by
just under 15%. In recent months, the rise in prices appears to
have slowed down
slightly, with annual growth declining from 15.9% to 14.3%
between 3Q15 and
4Q15. The household debt to income ratio rose to 176.6% in 3Q15,
up from 171.8%
a year earlier.
The Swedish banking sector is large relative to the size of the
economy, and is
inter-linked and concentrated, with the four major banking
groups' assets
(including overseas) amounting to around 350% of GDP. Swedish
banks are
well-capitalised (the four major banks had an average Common
Equity Tier 1
capital ratio of 18.4% at 3Q15) and have lower funding costs
than many European
peers. At the same time, they are structurally more reliant on
wholesale
funding, leaving them vulnerable to market funding shocks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect
developments with a
high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future
developments that
could, individually or collectively, result in downward pressure
on the rating
include:
-A severe macroeconomic shock - potentially originating in the
household sector
- leading to a pronounced deterioration in public finances
through higher
deficits, rising debt and lower GDP growth.
-A sizeable systemic shock to funding conditions in the
financial system , given
the size of the banking sector.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that the Swedish authorities remain committed to
the current
fiscal policy framework. The current fiscal policy rule states
that the
government should run an average surplus of 1% of GDP over the
economic cycle.
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes on average a
primary balance of
0.6% of GDP, trend GDP growth of 2.4%, GDP deflator growth of
1.8% and a nominal
effective interest rate of 1.8%. On the basis of these
assumptions, the
government debt to GDP ratio would fall back to 28% by 2025.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Nicholas Perry
Associate Analyst
+44 20 3530 1795
Committee Chairperson
Charles Seville
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0277
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 12 Aug 2014)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1001199
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
