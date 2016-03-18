(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Tenet
Healthcare Corp.'s
(Tenet) ratings, including the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B'. A
complete list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The
ratings apply
to approximately $14.8 billion of debt at Dec. 31, 2015. The
Rating Outlook is
revised to Stable from Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
-- Tenet's ratings are constrained by the company's high
leverage and weak cash
generation; progress in reducing leverage since the acquisitions
of Vanguard
Health Systems (Vanguard) and 50.1% ownership of United Surgical
Partners
International (USPI) has been slow.
-- Although Tenet's recent acquisitions have stressed the
balance sheet, Fitch
views the transactions as strategically sound because of secular
shifts favoring
larger, integrated systems of care delivery.
-- Tenet's free cash flow (FCF) and operating margins are weak
compared to some
hospital industry peers, but 2015 levels were better, and Fitch
expects
improving underlying business fundamentals and lower
project-related capital
expenditures to drive continued improvement in 2016-2018.
-- Aside from Tenet's weak cash generation, there are no major
concerns with the
company's liquidity profile; the next significant debt maturity
occurs in 2018
and the debt agreements do not require compliance with financial
maintenance
covenants except in limited circumstances.
Tenet is among the largest for-profit operators of acute care
hospitals in the
U.S., and following the acquisition of a majority ownership
interest in USPI in
2015, the largest operator of ambulatory surgery and imaging
centers. Scale is
increasingly important as U.S. healthcare providers seek
efficiencies to offset
the effects of an overall constrained reimbursement environment.
USPI improves
Tenet's payor mix and markedly boosts the company's position in
more profitable
outpatient services. The USPI business also provides Tenet with
an offset to
Fitch's expectation for very slow growth in inpatient hospital
volumes due to a
secular shift toward lower-cost care delivery settings.
Debt funding of the USPI joint venture (JV) added $2.4 billion
of debt to the
capital structure and prolonged the de-leveraging horizon Fitch
had considered
following Tenet's 2013 acquisition of Vanguard, which left the
company with one
of the most highly leveraged balance sheets in the for-profit
hospital industry.
Leverage stood at 6.3x at Dec. 31, 2015 (before deduction of
income attributable
to non-controlling interests and 7.0x after), versus 4.4x prior
to the Vanguard
acquisition.
Fitch does expect the company to reduce leverage over the next
two-to-three
years, but progress will be slow, since it relies primarily on
EBITDA growth.
Tenet's weak FCF limits the company's ability to repay debt;
about $1 billion in
cash proceeds from recent asset sales provide a debt reduction
opportunity, but
we believe some of this cash will be used to fund other capital
deployment
priorities, including purchase of the remaining equity interest
in the USPI JV.
Tenet's limited financial flexibility, most particularly its
negative FCF (CFO
less capital expenditures, cash distributions to minority
interests and certain
non-recurring items) generation, has been the major issue
constraining the
company's ratings over the past several years. The rate of cash
burn has been
incrementally improving due to expansion of operating margins
and the
refinancing of high-cost debt, and starting in 2017, lower
capital expenditures
will also be a tailwind as large in-progress projects are
completed. In 2015,
Tenet produced positive FCF of $78 million. Fitch expects Tenet
to generate
positive but thin FCF throughout the forecast period in the
ratings case, with
an FCF margin of about 1%.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Tenet
include:
--Top-line organic growth of about 5% annually in 2016-2019.
This assumes
low-single-digit growth in Tenet's Hospital Operations segment
and
mid-single-digit growth in the Conifer Health Solutions and
Ambulatory Care
segments;
--Operating EBITDA (including income from affiliates and before
deduction of
income attributable to non-controlling interests) of $2.4
billion in 2016 with
an operating EBITDA margin of 12.8%; the margin is expected to
expand slightly
through 2019;
--Tenet will spend $1.5 billion of cash to acquire the remaining
49.9% interest
in the USPI JV through 2020;
--Capital expenditures of $850 million in 2016, declining to
about $775 million
in 2017;
-- Cash distributions to minority interests of $230 million-$250
million
annually in 2016-2018;
-- FCF (CFO less capital expenditures, cash distributions to
minority interests
and certain non-recurring items) is consistently positive, and
the 2016-2019 FCF
margin is about 1%;
--No substantial change in debt balances in 2016-2019;
--Gross debt/ EBITDA before deduction of income attributable to
non-controlling
interests (NCI) declines to 5.2x by 2019.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Rating Sensitivities:
The 'B' IDR considers gross debt/EBITDA before deduction of NCI
dropping to
below 5.5x (and to about 6.0x after deduction of NCI) over the
next several
years as a result of growth in EBITDA. Maintenance of the rating
also considers
that Tenet will make continued slow progress in expanding
operating and FCF
margins. A reversal in positive trends could result in a
negative rating action,
particularly if coupled with capital deployment that requires
additional debt
funding. Specifically, gross debt/EBITDA before deduction of NCI
sustained above
6.5x and a cash flow deficit that requires incremental debt
funding are likely
to cause a downgrade to 'B-'.
Positive Rating Sensitivities:
An expectation of gross debt/EBITDA before deduction of NCI
sustained near 5.0x
and a FCF margin of 3%-4% could result in an upgrade to 'B+'.
This is unlikely
over the next several years given Tenet's weak FCF and high
leverage.
LIQUIDITY
Tenet's liquidity profile is adequate aside from persistently
weak FCF. At Dec.
31, 2015, liquidity was provided by $356 million of cash on hand
and $995
million of availability on the $1 billion capacity bank revolver
with LTM FCF of
$78 million, there are no significant debt maturities until
2018, and compliance
with financial maintenance covenants is not a concern. LTM
EBITDA/gross interest
expense equals 2.7x.
Tenet's debt agreements do not include financial maintenance
covenants aside
from a 2.0x fixed charge coverage ratio test in the bank
agreement that is only
in effect during a liquidity event, which is whenever available
credit as
calculated based on the bank agreement definitions is less than
$80 million. The
senior secured note indentures do limit the company's ability to
issue
additional secured debt, which is permitted up to the greater of
$3.2 billion
and 4.0x EBITDA. Debt secured on a pari passu basis to the
secured notes is
limited to the greater of $2.6 billion and 3.0x EBITDA. Tenet
has about $3.5
billion of incremental total secured debt capacity and $1.1
million in pari
passu secured debt capacity at Dec. 31, 2015, based on EBITDA as
defined in the
debt agreements.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed Tenet's ratings as follows:
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--Senior secured ABL facility at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior secured notes at 'BB/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'B-/RR5'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The 'BB/RR1' rating for Tenet's secured debt (which includes the
bank credit
facility and the senior secured notes) reflects Fitch's
expectation of 100%
recovery for the bank facility and 97% recovery for the secured
notes under a
bankruptcy scenario. The 'B-/RR5' rating on the senior unsecured
notes reflects
Fitch's expectations of recovery of 29% of outstanding
principal. The bank
facility is assumed to be fully recovered before the secured
notes. The bank
facility is secured by a first-priority lien on the patient
accounts receivable
of all of the borrower's wholly owned hospital subsidiaries,
while the secured
notes are secured by the capital stock of the operating
subsidiaries, making the
notes structurally subordinate to the bank facility with respect
to the accounts
receivable collateral.
Fitch's estimates an enterprise value (EV) on a going concern
basis of $8.7
billion for Tenet, net of a standard deduction of 10% for
administrative claims.
The EV assumption is based on a 35% haircut to LTM EBITDA after
the deduction of
NCI. Fitch then applies a 7.0x multiple based on observation of
both recent
transactions/takeout and public market multiples in the
healthcare industry.
Fitch assumes that Tenet would draw $500 million or 50% of the
available
capacity on the $1 billion revolver in a bankruptcy scenario,
and includes that
amount in the claims waterfall. The revolver is collateralized
by patient
accounts receivable, and Fitch assumes a reduction in the
borrowing base in a
distressed scenario, limiting the amount Tenet can draw on the
facility.
Based on the definitions of the secured debt agreements, Fitch
believes that the
group of operating subsidiaries that guarantee the secured debt
likely excludes
any non-wholly owned and non-domestic subsidiaries, and
therefore does not
encompass most of the value of the Conifer and Ambulatory Care
segments. At Dec.
31, 2015, about 73% of consolidated EBITDA was contributed by
the Hospital
Operations segment, and Fitch uses this value as a proxy to
determine the rough
value of the secured debt collateral, which is assumed to be
$6.4 billion. Fitch
assumes this amount is recovered by the secured holders, leaving
$2.4 billion of
non-collateral value to be distributed to the unsecured
claimants. Based on $6.6
billion of total secured claims (which included the ABL facility
and senior
secured notes), the resulting first-lien secured deficiency
claim of $282
million is added to $7.8 billion of senior unsecured claims,
resulting in $8.1
billion of total unsecured claims.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Megan Neuburger, CFA
Managing Director
+1 212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jacob Bostwick, CPA
Director
+1 312-368-3169
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Managing Director
+1 312-368-3177
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
