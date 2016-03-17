(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey's
Kapital Faktoring
A.S. (Kapital) a National Long-term Rating of 'A+(tur)' with a
Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Kapital's position as a leading, independent
company in
Turkey's fragmented factoring sector. Kapital is the largest
non-bank owned
factoring company in Turkey by domestic factoring receivables,
and has a
successful track record of sound financial metrics. However, in
absolute terms,
Kapital is small relative to Turkey's financial sector.
Fitch's assessment of Kapital's company profile takes into
consideration that it
is a monoline business where with-recourse factoring receivables
made up 98% of
its total assets at end-2015. It mainly targets the SME and
micro-commercial
customer segments, in which competition is intense. Fitch
believes these
customer segments are susceptible to developments in the Turkish
economic
environment, which can be volatile.
Supportive shareholders have allowed Kapital to operate with
high capital
adequacy ratios (equity/assets: 40.3% at end-2015) and its
significant capital
buffers should enable it to absorb unexpected losses. Leverage
and gearing
ratios are also comfortable for the rating level and Kapital has
consistently
operated with a debt/equity ratio of around 1.5x or below.
Credit losses to date have been low and the impaired receivables
ratio (based on
amounts overdue by 90+ days) reached a low 2.4% at end-2015,
which compares well
with peers and the sector average (5.6%). However, the rating
also captures the
short-term and concentrated nature of factoring receivables,
which heightens
risks at Kapital.
Margins are well above the sector average and performance
indicators achieved by
Kapital consistently outperform peers'. Strong earnings and
profitability over
volatile interest rate and economic cycles enable Kapital to
regularly
distribute dividends, but also retain a high portion of
earnings, further
growing the equity base.
The rating also captures Kapital's reliance on typically
short-term wholesale
funding. Nevertheless, market access has been reasonable and
Kapital typically
utilises less than half of its credit lines from Turkish banks,
albeit these are
not committed.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Downward rating pressure could arise if there is significant
deterioration in
asset quality and a material increase in leverage and/or
receivables
concentrations.However, as long as management continues to
develop its
profitable business prudently, downward rating pressure should
be contained.
Kapital's rating is also sensitive to reputational risk, which
Fitch does not
currently expect, and to deterioration in the operating
environment.
A continued successful track record of operations and a
diversification of
funding sources could create moderate upside for Kapital's
rating.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Director
+44 203 530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc
Analyst
+ 44 203 530 1027
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Relevant committee date: 16th March 2016
