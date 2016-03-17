(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-term foreign
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Denizbank T.A.S.
(Denizbank) at 'BB+'
and of Turk Ekonomi Bankasi A.S. (TEB) and ING Bank A.S. (INGBT)
at 'BBB'. The
Outlooks are Stable. At the same time, the agency has maintained
the 'BBB-'
Long-term IDRs of Finansbank on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).
Parental support drives the IDRs of TEB and INGBT, whereas the
IDRs of Denizbank
and Finansbank are currently driven by their intrinsic strength,
as reflected in
their Viability Ratings. The RWP on Finansbank reflects its
expected acquisition
by Qatar National Bank (QNB; AA-/Stable), after which its
ratings are likely to
be driven by parental support.
The support-driven ratings of Deniz Finansal Kiralama A.S.
(Deniz Leasing),
Joint-Stock Company Denizbank Moscow (Denizbank Moscow) and
Finans Finansal
Kiralama (Finans Leasing), which are equalised with those of
their parents, have
also been affirmed. A full list of rating actions is available
at the end of
this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS OF ALL BANKS; SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR OF
FINANSBANK
The four banks are second-tier mid-sized Turkish banks,
majority-owned by their
respective foreign bank shareholders. Together they represented
around 12% of
total banking sector assets at end-2015. In Fitch's opinion, the
subsidiaries
are all strategically important to their parents. However,
institutional support
drives the IDRs and National ratings only of TEB and INGBT.
INGBT is fully owned by ING Bank N.V. (A/Stable). TEB is
55%-owned by TEB
Holding, a holding company in which BNP Paribas (A+/Stable)
holds a 50% stake.
In addition, BNP Paribas owns directly a further 44.8% stake in
TEB. The
Long-term foreign currency IDRs of TEB and INGBT are capped by
Turkey's 'BBB'
Country Ceiling. Their Long-term local currency IDRs of 'BBB+'
also take into
account Turkish country risks.
The upgrade of INGBT's and TEB's Short-term foreign currency
IDRs reflects a
reassessment by Fitch of potential liquidity support from the
banks' respective
parents.
The ratings of Denizbank (majority owned by Sberbank of Russia,
BBB-/Negative)
and Finansbank (majority owned by National Bank of Greece, RD)
are driven by the
banks' standalone creditworthiness. At their current level,
Denizbank's ratings
are also underpinned by potential support from Sberbank.
Deniz Leasing's, Deniz Moscow's and Finans Leasing's
support-driven IDRs and
National ratings are equalised with those of their parents
reflecting their
close integration, including sharing of risk assessment systems,
customers,
branding and management resources.
The RWP on Finansbank's IDRs and National Rating reflects
Fitch's view that once
its acquisition by QNB (expected in 2Q16) is complete,
Finansbank will benefit
from parental support, should this be required. Finansbank's '3'
Support Rating
and 'BB-' Support Rating Floor continue to reflect Fitch's view
of a moderate
probability of support from the Turkish government if required,
given the bank's
systemic importance as a second tier bank. In the event that
Finansbank's
ratings become driven by support from QNB, the SRF will be
withdrawn since Fitch
does not assign SRFs to banks whose IDRs are driven by
institutional support.
VRS
The VRs of all four banks reflect their exposure to the volatile
Turkish
operating environment and the banks' only moderate, but stable,
franchises and
limited scale. Performance weakened in 2015, with the exception
of TEB whose
return on equity (ROE) remained broadly flat in 2015, largely
due to a rise in
loan impairment charges and foreign currency swap costs,
although headline
performance and asset quality ratios generally remain
reasonable. TEB and
Finansbank reported a slight increase in their reported net
interest margins
(pre-swap costs) in 2015 while those of INGBT and Denizbank saw
a moderate
tightening.
Capitalisation is a key driver of Finansbank's 'bbb-' VR. The
bank's Fitch core
capital (FCC)/ weighted risks ratio of 11.8% at end-2015
compared favourably
with peers. Tier 2 capital comprises USD910m of subordinated
loans from NBG (of
which only USD651m equal to 2.5% of risk-weighted assets is
eligible for
inclusion in the bank's regulatory capital adequacy
calculations) and Fitch
understands from management these will be transferred to QNB
should the
acquisition go ahead. However, the bank's capital ratios should
be considered in
light of its fairly high risk appetite and loan exposures to
SMEs (35% of the
portfolio at end-2015) and retail customers (39%, largely
unsecured).
Non-performing loans also remain higher than peers' and the
sector average.
Denizbank's 'bb+' VR reflects the bank's solid earnings and
reasonable asset
quality. The bank's loans/deposits ratio is also lower than the
sector average
and peers, although it remains fairly high; around a third of
the deposit base
is sourced through the bank's Austrian subsidiary.
However, asset quality ratios could weaken, in Fitch's view,
given the bank's
SME focus, expansion into the potentially high-risk agro
segment, material
foreign currency loan exposure which is above the sector average
(45% of gross
loans, including foreign currency indexed loans), exposure to
the potentially
high-risk tourism sector and some Russian risk in the loan book
(end-2015: 3%).
Furthermore, capital ratios are modest (FCC: 8.3%); while the
bank is budgeting
for TRY750m of new capital from Sberbank in 2H16; this will
likely be absorbed
by planned asset growth of around 20% in 2016.
TEB's 'bbb-' VR reflects the bank's consistently sound
performance and asset
quality track record, driven by its more moderate risk appetite
and tighter
underwriting standards compared with peers. However,
capitalisation is only
moderate for the operating environment and internal capital
generation, although
reasonable, is typically below the bank's level of loan growth.
Furthermore,
based on the bank's growth targets and in view of the
implementation of Basel
III, TEB's capital adequacy ratios are budgeted to decline
moderately by
end-2016. However, the bank's loan exposures are somewhat
lower-risk than
peers', in Fitch's view, while pre-impairment profit provides a
solid buffer to
absorb unexpected losses. Net non- performing loans
(NPLs)-to-equity are also
low.
INGBT's 'bb+' VR continues to be one notch lower than those of
Finansbank and
TEB, reflecting the bank's weaker earnings profile and a funding
structure that
is still heavily dependent on its parent, as reflected in the
bank's high
loans/deposits ratio (end-2015: 187%). The bank's franchise also
lags that of
its peers, as reflected in its lower deposit share of 1.9%,
below those of
Denizbank (3.7%), TEB (3.6%) and Finansbank (3.9%).
Impaired loans rose at all four banks in 2015, adjusted for NPL
sales.
Nevertheless, impaired loans remain reasonable, although still
highest at
Finansbank (6.1%). NPL reserves coverage is only adequate at TEB
(67%) and INGBT
(63%), but higher at Denizbank (72%) and Finansbank (80%).
However, Fitch
considers net NPL-to-FCC ratios at all four banks to be
acceptable (at 6%-11%),
particularly given the portion of lending backed by tangible
collateral.
Funding at all four banks is sourced primarily from customer
deposits. However,
wholesale funding has become more significant. At end-2015 all
four banks'
loans/deposit ratios were in excess of 100%, with the ratio at
INGBT (187%)
significantly above those of Finansbank (134%), TEB (125%) and
Denizbank (113%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATINGS OF ALL BANKS; SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR OF
FINANSBANK
TEB's and INGBT's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Turkey's
Country Ceiling.
Their ratings could also be downgraded if there is a multi-notch
downgrade of
either BNPP or ING Bank N.V. (not currently anticipated by Fitch
given the
Stable Outlooks on the banks' ratings), or a sharp reduction in
their propensity
to their subsidiaries (not Fitch's base case).
The Long-term IDRs of Denizbank could be upgraded in case of a
material
strengthening of its standalone profile, reflected in an upgrade
of the VR, or
an upgrade of Sberbank (currently unlikely, given the Negative
Outlook on the
parent's ratings) . The Long-term IDRs would only come under
pressure in case of
a weakening of both the bank's standalone profile and potential
parental
support.
Following the expected acquisition by QNB, Finansbank's foreign
currency
Long-term IDR is likely to be upgraded to 'BBB', the same level
as Turkey's
Country Ceiling, and its Long-term National Rating to
'AAA(tur)'. The bank's
Support Rating will likely be upgraded to '2' from '3'. Fitch
expects to
withdraw Finansbank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB-'
following the
acquisition, as institutional support will become the more
likely source of
external support for the bank.
The IDRs of Deniz Leasing, Denizbank Moscow and Finans Leasing
are sensitive to
changes in their respective parents' IDRs.
VRS
An upgrade of the banks' VRs is unlikely in the foreseeable
future due to the
still challenging operating environment, the banks' limited
franchises and their
already quite high rating levels relative to the Turkish
sovereign
(BBB-/Stable).
Downward pressure on VRs could arise from heightened asset
quality pressures,
resulting in pressure on performance and capitalisation.
Performance is likely
to remain under some pressure in 2016, considering margin
pressure from intense
competition and loan impairment charges that could remain
significant.
Finansbank's VR is also sensitive to possible changes in
strategy, risk appetite
and capitalisation following the expected acquisition. As a
result of the recent
moderate weakening of asset quality, profitability and
capitalisation ratios,
the VR is at risk of a downgrade if solvency and performance are
not
strengthened under the new shareholder.
A Turkish sovereign downgrade could also lead to a downgrade of
banks' VRs but
this is not our base case in light of the Stable Outlook on the
sovereign
rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Denizbank, Deniz Finansal Kiralama and Joint-Stock Company
Denizbank Moscow
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'BB+';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating (Denizbank only): affirmed at 'bb+';
Support Ratings: affirmed at '3'
National Ratings: Denizbank and Deniz Finansal Kiralama affirmed
at 'AA(tur)';
Stable Outlook and CJSC Denizbank Moscow affirmed at 'AA+(rus)';
Stable Outlook
Finansbank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-'; Rating Watch
Positive
maintained
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'F3', Rating Watch
Positive
maintained
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: '3'; Rating Watch Positive maintained
National Rating: 'AA+(tur)'; Rating Watch Positive maintained
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: 'BBB-'/'F3', Rating Watch
Positive maintained
Finans Finansal Kiralama:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'BBB-'; Rating Watch
Positive
maintained
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: 'F3'; Rating Watch
Positive
maintained
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Rating: 'AA+(tur)'; Rating Watch Positive maintained
ING Bank A.S.:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Turk Ekonomi Bankasi:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Stable
Outlook
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(tur)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured short-term debt: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Lindsey Liddell (TEB)
Director
+44 203 530 1008
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Aslan Tavitov (INGBT, Denizbank, Finansbank)
Director
+44 203 530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ahmet Kilinc (TEB, INGBT, Finansbank, Denizbank)
Analyst
+44 203 530 1272
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 9569901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
