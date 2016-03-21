(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Labeyrie Fine Foods
SAS's (LFF) 5.625% EUR355m senior secured notes at 'B+'/'RR3' on
completion of a
EUR80m tap issue on top of the existing amount of EUR275m.
Labeyrie Fine Foods
SAS has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with a
Stable Outlook.
The affirmation of the senior secured notes rating follows the
closing of Pere
Olive's and King Cuisine's acquisition on 1 March 2016 and
receipt of documents
materially conforming to information previously received. The
rating is the same
as the expected rating assigned to the upsized senior secured
notes on 3
February 2016, when we last affirmed the IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
M&A, Rating Headroom
The acquisitions of Aqualande's downstream activities, Pere
Olive and King
Cuisine improve the group's business risk profile. However, post
the transaction
and the impact of the avian flu, Fitch expects LFF's (funds from
operations) FFO
adjusted gross leverage to peak at 6.0x for the financial year
ending June 2016
(FY15: 5.1x) and to remain elevated at 5.8x in FY17
(acquisitions' contribution
taken into account from their integration date). Such levels are
outside of
Fitch's leverage guideline for LFF's 'B' rating. Therefore the
group retains
only limited financial flexibility for further bolt-on
acquisitions, and Fitch
assumes that any further large acquisitions would be at least
partly
equity-funded. Based on these assumptions, we expect LFF's FFO
adjusted gross
leverage to decrease below 5.5x in FY18, within Fitch's leverage
guidance for a
'B' IDR.
No Rating Impact from Avian Flu
Fitch expects the impact of avian flu in France on LFF to be
temporary, and
therefore manageable for current ratings. Foie gras and other
duck products
represented only EUR117m (13.4% of group sales) in FY15. We
understand from
health authorities that the disease does not impact the health
of the ducks, and
that it is not transmissible from ducks to human beings.
Therefore we believe
that the adverse effect on the company's revenues will be
broadly limited to a
contraction of available volumes y proportionate to the duck
slaughtering
stoppage of approximately four months imposed by the French
government during
2016.
However, the impact on profits could be moderately greater and
we have
conservatively assumed a EUR10m EBITDA hit spread between FY16
and FY17. Fitch
estimates the impact from this incident on FFO gross leverage of
up to 0.5x in
FY17.
Successful Acquisition Track Record
The rating and Stable Outlook also reflect LFF's demonstrated
ability at
integrating acquisitions, as with Blini and Farne. Fitch sees
little execution
risk in the integration of groupe Aqualande SA's downstream
activities
(transaction to be completed by end-April 2016), King Cuisine
and Pere Olive.
The three companies are positioned in fast-growing markets and
enjoy profit
margins that are higher than the existing LFF group. Fitch does
not expect any
significant negative impact from a failure to integrate the
lower-margin Sales
Sucres (acquired in July 2015) due to its small size.
Scale and Diversification
Fitch views positively management's acquisition strategy as it
helps diversify
the group's operations by product range, raw materials and
geography, and
reduces sales seasonality. In particular, we expect the local
footprint acquired
in Belgium (Pere Olive) and the Netherlands (King Cuisine) to
support organic
growth and help reduce reliance on France and the UK.
Furthermore, Pere Olive and King Cuisine enlarge the group's
less seasonal
segment "Everyday Delicatessen". Aqualande should help diminish
the sales and
EBITDA seasonality of the Premium Delicatessen business unit
while improving
product diversity (smoked trout as opposed to mainly smoked
salmon and foie
gras) and price points as well as organic growth prospects.
Sustained Profitability
Fitch expects LFF's EBITDA margin to be sustainable at 8.2% in
the medium term
(FY15: 8.6%). Continuously high raw material prices for
Norwegian salmon and
prawns, combined with unfavourable FX variations and strong
buying power from
highly concentrated food retailers should continue to exert
pressure on gross
margin. Furthermore we expect the group to maintain significant
marketing
investments to support volumes and the expansion of new product
ranges.
However, these negative factors are likely to be counterbalanced
by the group's
enlarged scale, further industrial efficiencies (including
synergies from
acquisitions), and product mix improvements supported by its
strong brand image
and demonstrated innovation capacity.
Seasonality and Leverage
We adjust LFF's debt - and therefore FFO gross leverage - at
financial year-end
to take into account the company's factoring utilisation during
the year. We
view the factoring line as a super-senior claim due to its
strategic interest to
the group and its use to fund recurring operations. At FYE15 an
adjustment of
EUR28m increased LFF's FFO gross leverage by 0.4x to 5.1x. Due
to the
seasonality of sales, Fitch still expects debt (including
outstanding factoring
line) to be higher at the peak of the season than at financial
year end.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for LFF include:
- Around 16% increase in sales in FY16 (acquisitions'
contribution from date of
integration).
- EBITDA margin to drop to 8.2% in FY17, broadly stable
thereafter.
- Working capital changes in line with sales development.
- Annual capex at 3.3% of sales.
- No dividends.
- Average annual FCF margin at 1% of sales over FY16-FY18 (FY15:
-1.7%).
- EUR117m acquisition spending in FY16, minimal bolt-on spending
thereafter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: future developments that could lead to positive rating
action include:
- A strengthened business profile as reflected in meaningfully
lower product
seasonality and higher geographic, product and customer base
diversification.
- EBITDA margin trending towards 10% together with higher cash
flow generation.
- FFO adjusted gross leverage consistently below 4.0x at
financial year end and
below 5.0x at end-1H of financial year (December, including
outstanding
factoring line).
Negative: future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- EBITDA margin below 7.5% on a sustained basis.
- Neutral to negative FCF margin for two consecutive years.
- FFO adjusted gross leverage above 5.5x at financial year end
and 6.5x at
end-1H of financial year (December, including outstanding
factoring line).
LIQUIDITY
Following completion of the acquisitions planned for FY16 Fitch
expects LFF's
liquidity to remain adequate, supported by positive FCF
generation, a EUR45m
revolving credit facility maturing in 2020 and a EUR80m
factoring facility
maturing in 2017. Furthermore, as the bulk of its debt has a
bullet maturity,
LFF faces only minor scheduled debt repayments until 2020.
