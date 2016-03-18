(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published United Bank
for Africa
Senegal's (UBA Senegal) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'B-'. The
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end
of this rating
action commentary.
UBA Senegal is a banking subsidiary of the Nigeria-based United
Bank for Africa
Plc (UBA, B+/Negative/b).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR, VR, SUPPORT RATING
UBA Senegal's Long-Term IDR and Stable Outlook reflect the
bank's standalone
strength as defined by its Viability Rating (VR) and is also
underpinned by
Fitch's view of potential support from its Nigerian parent, UBA.
UBA Senegal's VR is constrained by its relatively weak operating
environment. It
also reflects its limited franchise (3% of deposits and 2% of
loans at end-June
2015), only adequate asset quality and capital ratios, as well
as its strong
profitability, concentrated deposit base and adequate liquidity.
UBA Senegal's impaired loans ratio (4.0% at end-June 2015)
compares well with
Senegalese peers (average impaired loans ratio for the
Senegalese banking sector
of 22% as of September 2015) although total problem loans (loans
in 90 days +
arrears and restructured loans) account for a higher portion of
its loan book
(around 6.5%), which is only acceptable when compared with
international peers
in our view. UBA Senegal's loan book is highly concentrated -in
common with the
domestic banks - with the top 20 borrowers representing 73% of
the total at
end-June 2015. This significantly exposes the bank to event
risk, despite some
of them being 0% risk-weighted. A significant portion of the
bank's loan book is
retail lending (around 25%), which Fitch considers as higher
risk.
We consider UBA Senegal's Basel I Tier 1 capital ratio (28% at
end-June 2015) as
only adequate although it compares favourably with Senegalese
banks (average
Basel I Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.7% for Senegalese banks as of
September
2015). UBA Senegal's regulatory capital ratios are reported by
applying a 0%
risk weight on government-related exposures (around 60% of total
assets at
end-June 2015), which positively impacts its capital ratios as
per domestic
peers. Fitch views UBA Senegal's tangible common equity to
tangible assets
(17.7% at end-June 2015) as only acceptable when compared with
international
peers, given the bank's high loan concentration and significant
exposure to low
or non-rated sovereigns.
Profitability is strong, although Fitch expects historically
aggressive loan
growth and expansion of the retail segment to weigh on
profitability in the near
term.
UBA Senegal is mainly funded by customer deposits (90% of total
funding at
end-June 2015). Depositor concentration is a weakness - in
common with the
Senegalese banking sector - but is expected to reduce as the
retail deposit base
increases. Liquidity is supported by UBA Senegal's large
portfolio of government
securities (around 50% of total assets), a low loan-to-deposit
ratio of only 65%
and ordinary support from UBA.
The implicit support level of 'b-' and Support Rating (SR) of
'5' are derived
from UBA's VR of 'b' as an anchor rating, indicating that
support is likely to
come from the parent's resources rather than indirectly from the
Nigerian
sovereign. Nigerian sovereign support, which drives UBA's IDR of
'B+', is
unlikely, in Fitch's view, to extend to overseas subsidiaries.
Fitch does not
consider UBA Senegal to be a core subsidiary given its limited
role and overall
contribution to UBA (less than 3% of income and assets).
However, it is still
viewed by the group as their leading subsidiary in French West
Africa and as
strategically important to serve the local operations of UBA
Nigeria's core
clients. In addition, given UBA Senegal's small size, the
potential cost of
support should not be too onerous for the parent, while failing
to support it
could cause reputational damage for the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR, VR, SR
An upgrade of UBA Senegal's Long-term IDR would be driven by a
stronger company
profile, a sustained improvement in asset quality metrics and
reduced
concentration in both its loan book and depositor base. Its IDR
could also be
upgraded if synergies increased or if it assumed a greater role
in the UBA
group, or if UBA's VR was upgraded.
A downgrade of UBA Senegal's IDR would require a simultaneous
downgrade of the
bank's VR and reduced probability of support from UBA, which
Fitch views as very
unlikely.
UBA Senegal's SR is sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the propensity
or ability of UBA to provide timely support to the bank. The SR
could be
upgraded following an upgrade of UBA's VR to 'b+' or following
increased
synergies and a greater role of the subsidiary within the UBA
group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR published at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR published at 'B'
Viability Rating published at 'b-'
Support Rating published at '5'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Nicolas Charreyron
Analyst
+971 4 424 1208
Committee Chairperson
Redmond Ramsdale
Senior Director
+971 4 424 1202
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.