(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published United Bank for Africa Senegal's (UBA Senegal) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. UBA Senegal is a banking subsidiary of the Nigeria-based United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA, B+/Negative/b). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR, VR, SUPPORT RATING UBA Senegal's Long-Term IDR and Stable Outlook reflect the bank's standalone strength as defined by its Viability Rating (VR) and is also underpinned by Fitch's view of potential support from its Nigerian parent, UBA. UBA Senegal's VR is constrained by its relatively weak operating environment. It also reflects its limited franchise (3% of deposits and 2% of loans at end-June 2015), only adequate asset quality and capital ratios, as well as its strong profitability, concentrated deposit base and adequate liquidity. UBA Senegal's impaired loans ratio (4.0% at end-June 2015) compares well with Senegalese peers (average impaired loans ratio for the Senegalese banking sector of 22% as of September 2015) although total problem loans (loans in 90 days + arrears and restructured loans) account for a higher portion of its loan book (around 6.5%), which is only acceptable when compared with international peers in our view. UBA Senegal's loan book is highly concentrated -in common with the domestic banks - with the top 20 borrowers representing 73% of the total at end-June 2015. This significantly exposes the bank to event risk, despite some of them being 0% risk-weighted. A significant portion of the bank's loan book is retail lending (around 25%), which Fitch considers as higher risk. We consider UBA Senegal's Basel I Tier 1 capital ratio (28% at end-June 2015) as only adequate although it compares favourably with Senegalese banks (average Basel I Tier 1 capital ratio of 17.7% for Senegalese banks as of September 2015). UBA Senegal's regulatory capital ratios are reported by applying a 0% risk weight on government-related exposures (around 60% of total assets at end-June 2015), which positively impacts its capital ratios as per domestic peers. Fitch views UBA Senegal's tangible common equity to tangible assets (17.7% at end-June 2015) as only acceptable when compared with international peers, given the bank's high loan concentration and significant exposure to low or non-rated sovereigns. Profitability is strong, although Fitch expects historically aggressive loan growth and expansion of the retail segment to weigh on profitability in the near term. UBA Senegal is mainly funded by customer deposits (90% of total funding at end-June 2015). Depositor concentration is a weakness - in common with the Senegalese banking sector - but is expected to reduce as the retail deposit base increases. Liquidity is supported by UBA Senegal's large portfolio of government securities (around 50% of total assets), a low loan-to-deposit ratio of only 65% and ordinary support from UBA. The implicit support level of 'b-' and Support Rating (SR) of '5' are derived from UBA's VR of 'b' as an anchor rating, indicating that support is likely to come from the parent's resources rather than indirectly from the Nigerian sovereign. Nigerian sovereign support, which drives UBA's IDR of 'B+', is unlikely, in Fitch's view, to extend to overseas subsidiaries. Fitch does not consider UBA Senegal to be a core subsidiary given its limited role and overall contribution to UBA (less than 3% of income and assets). However, it is still viewed by the group as their leading subsidiary in French West Africa and as strategically important to serve the local operations of UBA Nigeria's core clients. In addition, given UBA Senegal's small size, the potential cost of support should not be too onerous for the parent, while failing to support it could cause reputational damage for the group. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDR, VR, SR An upgrade of UBA Senegal's Long-term IDR would be driven by a stronger company profile, a sustained improvement in asset quality metrics and reduced concentration in both its loan book and depositor base. Its IDR could also be upgraded if synergies increased or if it assumed a greater role in the UBA group, or if UBA's VR was upgraded. A downgrade of UBA Senegal's IDR would require a simultaneous downgrade of the bank's VR and reduced probability of support from UBA, which Fitch views as very unlikely. UBA Senegal's SR is sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of UBA to provide timely support to the bank. The SR could be upgraded following an upgrade of UBA's VR to 'b+' or following increased synergies and a greater role of the subsidiary within the UBA group. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR published at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR published at 'B' Viability Rating published at 'b-' Support Rating published at '5' Contact: Primary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Nicolas Charreyron Analyst +971 4 424 1208 Committee Chairperson Redmond Ramsdale Senior Director +971 4 424 1202 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 