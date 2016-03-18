(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt of TTX Company
(TTX) at 'A-'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $3.4 billion of
outstanding notes is
covered by this rating action. See the full list of rating
actions at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
The ratings and the Stable Outlook reflect TTX's unique
competitive advantages
associated with its ownership structure and regulatory exemption
status. The
ratings are also supported by the company's consistent operating
performance
through various cycles, strong liquidity given stable operating
cash flow
generation, and solid capitalization and leverage. Rating
constraints include
the cyclicality of the North American railroad industry, the
reliance on the
regulatory exemption to maximize the business model, and modest
profitability
relative to peers.
TTX is a privately held corporation that provides a
standardized, free-running
fleet of railcars for use by North America's largest railroads.
TTX's corporate
structure is viewed as an important rating consideration by
Fitch because all of
the major Class I North American railroads represent TTX's
ownership group and
also account for substantially all of the company's revenues.
Fitch believes TTX
benefits from the relationship with its highly rated owners, as
it provides the
firm with enhanced market information and fleet planning,
increased efficiency
and improved capital markets access, among other things.
The company's flatcar contracts and pooling agreements are
approved and
authorized on a periodic basis by the Surface Transportation
Board (STB) of the
U.S. Department of Transportation. The authorization permits TTX
to operate as a
free-running pool, providing railcars to its ownership group in
a more efficient
manner than may otherwise be achieved. In October 2014, the STB
reauthorized
TTX's pool for a 15-year term, and is not subject to an interim
review as was
the case with prior authorizations. Fitch views positively the
authorization by
the STB, as it extends the regulatory certainty for another 13.5
years.
Operating performance in 2015 remained consistent, as increased
revenues from
additional demand for railcars was offset by higher costs
associated with a
larger fleet. Total revenues in the first nine months of 2015
(9M15) increased
5.8% year over year compared to the same period in 2014. The
increase was
attributable to modestly higher car hire rates, combined with
more railcars in
service and increased mileage. The company's average fleet usage
was 91.6% as of
Sept. 30, 2015, higher than the five-year average of 85.4%.
Pretax income was
9.6% lower in 9M15 compared to the year prior, driven by an 8.6%
increase in
maintenance, 7.8% increase in depreciation, and a 9.1% increase
in interest
expenses, as TTX increased borrowings to add new fleet capacity.
The increase in
maintenance expenses resulted from more work at repair shops
being expensed in
2015 relative to being capitalized in 2014. Generally, TTX's
profitability
metrics are modestly lower compared to other finance and leasing
companies rated
by Fitch, as the firm does not operate to maximize profits.
However, this is not
viewed as a material rating constraint particularly given that
car hire rates
are set relative to overall capital expenditures, maintenance
expenses, and to
internal leverage and fixed charge coverage (FCC) targets.
Consequently, Fitch
expects operating performance and overall margins to remain
stable over the
medium- to longer-term.
Recent declines in energy prices have not had a material impact
on operating
performance, since TTX does not operate a fleet of tank cars or
coal hoppers,
and the company has minimal direct exposure to the energy and
commodity markets.
However, low energy prices and the strong dollar could boost
consumer spending,
which would ultimately drive shipments and increased demand for
additional
intermodal, boxcar and automotive railcar capacity.
TTX's liquidity profile is strong given stable operating cash
flow generation
through various economic cycles, and the ability of the company
to regulate
capital expenditures during times of stress. Fitch views TTX as
having
sufficient cash on hand, operating cash flow, and contingent
liquidity from its
$300 million unsecured committed revolver to manage its debt
maturities and
capital expenditures in the medium term.
The company views its FCC ratio as an important metric to
measure its ability to
satisfy financing costs. The FCC ratio, defined as operating and
other income,
divided by interest and amortization of debt expenses and
interest on operating
leases, amounted to 2.06x, as of Sept. 30, 2015, which compared
favorably to the
five-year average of 1.96x. Coverage has improved over the last
several years
due to increased operating income, combined with lower overall
funding costs and
management of leverage during a time of rapid fleet expansion.
Fitch believes TTX's capital base is of good quality, comprised
primarily of
retained earnings with no goodwill or intangibles. Fitch views
as positive TTX's
consistent capital markets access through the issuance of
unsecured debt. TTX's
debt is not guaranteed by its railroad owners; however, Fitch
believes the
relationship has historically benefitted the firm's capital
markets access. Most
recently in January 2016, the company accessed the unsecured
debt capital
markets with a three-year, $300 million issuance. Fitch views
TTX's access to
the capital markets at favorable terms and the ability to
further narrow the
spread premium of its debt issuances relative to those of its
railroad owners as
positive.
TTX's funding profile compares favorably to other finance and
leasing companies.
The company has limited interest rate sensitivity given 100%
fixed-rate debt
with an average duration of approximately 11.2 years, as well as
benefiting from
a robust pool of unencumbered assets, with unsecured debt
representing 98% of
total debt as of Sept. 30, 2015. This supports the equalization
of TTX's
unsecured debt ratings with its IDR and provides the company
with additional
financial flexibility in times of market stress.
Fitch primarily considers TTX's leverage on a balance sheet
basis, given the
magnitude of railcar assets on the balance sheet. Total
debt-to-tangible equity
remains solid compared to other finance and leasing companies
rated by Fitch,
amounting to 1.85x, as of Sept. 30, 2015, which is relatively
consistent with
the five-year average of 1.76x. Tangible equity is derived by
subtracting TTX's
debt issuance costs and deferred tax assets, net of allowance,
from
shareholders' equity.
Fitch considers cash flow leverage as a secondary metric, on the
basis of total
debt-to-EBITDAR. Annualized cash flow leverage amounted to 5.42x
as of Sept. 30,
2015, which is also relatively consistent with the five-year
average of 5.01x.
Fitch places less emphasis on this metric given that the
business model is not
aimed at maximizing profits, specifically TTX's car hire
rate-setting relative
to overall expenses, which reduces EBITDAR. TTX's cash flow
metrics are,
consequently, modestly weaker relative to those of other finance
and leasing
companies.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes upward rating momentum is relatively limited
given TTX's monoline
business strategy, the cyclicality of the railroad industry, its
corporate
structure and, consequently, the concentration of its ownership
and revenue
sources. That said, modest rating upside within the 'A' category
over the longer
term could be driven by a more permanent regulatory exemption
status, further
improvements in the diversity of TTX's revenue sources, a
sustained increase in
North American rail usage/demand, and continued conservative
leverage, liquidity
and coverage metrics.
Conversely, negative rating momentum could be driven by a
material and sustained
increase in leverage levels, or failure to maintain ongoing STB
authorization,
which could severely restrict or eliminate TTX's pooling
authority. Given the
direct and indirect benefits TTX derives from its ownership
group, a decrease in
diversity and/or credit quality of its owners could also
adversely impact the
company's ratings. Finally, a reduction in fleet utilization,
and/or an increase
in impairments, either of which materially reduces cash flow
generation or fixed
charge coverage could also generate negative rating momentum.
The ratings of the senior unsecured debt are sensitive to
changes in TTX's
long-term IDR as well as to the changes in the company's funding
profile,
including the mix of unsecured versus secured debt, and
subsequently the level
of unencumbered asset coverage. A material increase in the use
of secured debt
combined with a decline in the level of unencumbered asset
coverage could result
in notching between the IDR and unsecured debt.
Founded in 1955, TTX is a privately-held corporation based in
Chicago, Illinois.
The company is a leading provider of railcars in North America,
with a fleet of
over 154,000 railcars as of Sept. 30, 2015.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
TTX Company
--Long-term IDR at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured revolving credit facility at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured medium term note program at 'A-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
