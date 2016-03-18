(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the weak
liquidity of the
Autonomous Community of Catalonia (Catalonia, BB/B/Negative) as
well its large
short-term (ST) debt redemptions due in 2016 call for proactive
debt management
and a collaborative relationship with the central government.
Catalonia has to redeem EUR4,627m in short-term debt in 2016,
representing close
to 7.5% of total debt, and roughly 25% of its current revenue),
from EUR5,173m
in 2015. Catalonia at end-2015 had over 49.4% of the total ST
debt of the
autonomous communities of EUR9.9bn. Catalonia's weak budgetary
performance means
the region is likely to roll over the ST debt.
The region is seeking to convert part of these ST liabilities
into longer-term
debt, which according to the Budgetary Stability Law requires
approval from the
Council of Ministers of Spain since Catalonia did not meet its
fiscal objective.
The Catalonian administration had planned to convert into
longer-term debt three
redemptions maturing in November and December 2015 and January
2016 with a
financial institution. As approval for this was still pending
from the central
government, these maturities were refinanced as ST debt until
August 2016.
The long-term liabilities of Catalonia are currently reimbursed
and controlled
by the central government via the liquidity mechanisms
supporting autonomous
communities. Liquidity assistance includes treasury advances to
autonomous
communities, on request, to alleviate peak liquidity demands,
and Catalonia will
receive a EUR350m treasury advance soon for such purpose.
However, even if not explicitly excluded from support, the
current liquidity
mechanism does not specifically cover ST liabilities, which
means that
autonomous communities will still rely on the continued
willingness of financial
institutions to roll over debt.
Fitch has been informed by government officials that the central
government is
considering an extension of the liquidity support programme for
autonomous
communities to include ST debt. This will reduce potential
delays to receiving
approval and reinforce the government's intention to ensure that
regions fully
meet all financial liabilities when due.
Fitch will continue to closely monitor the liquidity position of
Catalonia and
the rest of autonomous communities with significant ST
refinancing risk. If the
liquidity support is not strengthened, Fitch will assess the
rating impact on
affected regions.
Contact:
Patricio Novales
Analyst
+34 93 323 8417
Guilhem Costes
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8410
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85
08008 Barcelona
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel:
+34 93 323
8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.