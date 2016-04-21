(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Irish Telecoms Dashboard 1H16
here
LONDON, April 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its Irish
Telecoms Dashboard that
the telecoms market in Ireland exhibits many of the trends seen
in far larger
European markets, with incumbent-led investment and consumption
habits, both
advanced.
Proximity to the UK and some cultural similarities lead to a
competitive and
crowded market, with competition to incumbent eir coming from
large and
well-funded multinational communications groups including
Vodafone, Liberty
Global's Virgin Media and pay-TV operator, Sky.
Competition in both fixed and mobile is therefore high, and
eir's network
transformation and commercial regeneration have been crucial in
the consistent
improvement of the incumbent's business.
The report covers other key trends in the sector including how
retail fixed
broadband market share gains continue to benefit market
challengers, while
mobile market conditions remain competitive despite the four-
to- three player
market consolidation that is now two years old.
The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or at the
link above.
Contact:
Stuart Reid
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1085
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Anna Martinez
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1560
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.