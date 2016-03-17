(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO, March 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the
Foreign and Local
Currency long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of U.S.J. -
Acucar e Alcool
S.A. (USJ) to 'C' from 'CC' and the long-term National Scale
rating to 'C(bra)'
from 'CC(bra)'. Fitch has also downgraded the company's USD275
million senior
unsecured notes due 2019 to 'C/RR4' from 'CC/RR4'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects USJ's announcement, on March 15 2016, of
a private
exchange offer for any and all of its outstanding 9.875% senior
unsecured notes
due 2019 for newly issued secured notes at 65% or 60% of the par
value and
unchanged tenor. According to the terms and conditions of the
new notes, the
company will have the option to defer coupon payments in 2016
and 2017 and pay
accrued interest at maturity in 2019. According to Fitch's
methodology, this
exchange proposal is viewed as a distressed debt exchange (DDE).
In case USJ defers coupon payments in 2016 and 2017, the coupon
rate will
increase to 12% for these two years, and return to the original
9.875% in 2018
and 2019. New notes will be secured by a fiduciary lien on USJ's
Araras mill.
Bondholders who accept the offer by March 28, 2016 will be
subject to a 35%
haircut. Acceptance by April 11, 2016 will lead to a 40%
haircut. USJ also
requests consent to eliminate all restrictive covenants, certain
events of
default, and related provisions under the existing notes
Indenture.
The conclusion of the debt exchange offer and consent
solicitation is
conditioned upon the valid tender of at least 90% of the
aggregate principal
amount of the outstanding existing notes.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
--Crushed sugar cane volumes of 3.2 million tons in 2015/2016
and gradual
increases of 5% thereafter;
--Mix relatively unchanged at 66% sugar and 34% ethanol for the
projected
period;
--Average sugar prices at USD13 cents/pound in 2015/2016, USD15
cents/pound in
2016/2017 and USD16 cents/pound onward;
--Domestic ethanol prices keep their historical correlation with
international
sugar prices;
--No dividends coming from SJC Bioenergia (SJC)in 2015/2016;
--Up to BRL60 million in land sales in the State of Goias have
been forecast for
2015/2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
According to Fitch's criteria for DDEs, the company's IDRs and
National Scale
rating will be downgraded to Restrict Default ('RD') and
'RD(bra)',
respectively, once the exchange offer is approved or if the
company defaults on
its scheduled amortization/interest payments.
After the IDR is placed at 'RD', an upgrade to the 'CC' or 'CCC'
category is
possible, as a consequence of improvements in the company's
liquidity position.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch forecasts negative free cash flow (FCF) at BRL41 million
for fiscal 2016
and FCF turning positive only in fiscal 2017. The company posted
cash flow from
operations (CFFO) of BRL161 million, which covered capital
expenditures of
BRL137 million and left FCF at positive BRL23 million in the
last 12 months
ended Dec. 31 2015. At the end of 2015, the company reported a
weak cash
position of BRL52 million, unfavorably compared to short-term
debt of BRL333
million.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has downgraded the following:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs to 'C' from 'CC';
--Long-term National Scale rating to 'C(bra)' from 'CC(bra)';
--USD275 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 to 'C/RR4' from
'CC/RR4'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Claudio Miori
Associate Director
+55 11 4504-2207
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda
Alameda Santos, 700 - 7 andar, Sao Paulo, SP - CEP 01418-100
Secondary Analyst
Alexandre Garcia
Associate Director
+55 11 4504-2616
Committee Chairperson
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2627
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
