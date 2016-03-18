(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised AEGON Bank
NV's Outlook to
Negative from Stable while affirming its Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'A-' . The rating action follows the revision of the Outlook
on the bank's
ultimate parent, AEGON NV (AEGON; A/Negative) ( see "Fitch
Revises Aegon's
Outlook to Negative; Affirms IDR at 'A' " dated 15 March 2016 on
www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
AEGON Bank's IDRs and Support Rating are underpinned by
potential support from
its ultimate 100% owner, AEGON. Fitch's view of support is
driven by AEGON
Bank's role within the group, which complements AEGON's
insurance activities in
the Netherlands, the bank's deep integration with the parent,
common branding
and reputational risks for AEGON in case of subsidiary's
default. The bank's
small size means its contribution to, and importance for,
AEGON's overall
franchise is limited, which results in the one-notch difference
between the
parent's and subsidiary's ratings.
AEGON Bank's Short-term IDR of 'F2' is the lower of the two
ratings mapping to
the 'A-' Long-term IDR. This is driven by Fitch's view that
given its parent is
not a bank, liquidity fungibility within the group could be
somewhat constrained
and more dependent on the bank's liquidity management.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
AEGON Bank's ratings are likely to move in tandem with AEGON's
ratings. AEGON
Bank's ratings are also sensitive to changes in Fitch's view of
the role of the
bank in the group.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook revised to Negative from
Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Yakimovich
Director
+44 20 3530 1789
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 74
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
